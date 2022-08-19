Will Power scored the pole for Saturday’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500 at World-Wide Technology Raceway on Friday with a two-lap average speed of 182.727 mph. Power scores his fourth pole of the season and ties Mario Andretti with 67 all-time career pole starts in IndyCar.

2022 Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson will start second on the grid in Saturday’s event. Ericsson, chasing his fourth career victory, had a two-lap average speed of 182.070 mph in the session.

Josef Newgarden rounded out the top three in qualifying with an average speed of 181.629 mph. The winner of four races in 2022 enters the St. Louis facility with an average finish of 9.1.

Scott McLaughlin and Alex Palou rounded out the top five qualifiers.

Streets of Nashville winner and runner-up in points Scott Dixon will start sixth.

Felix Rosenqvist was the only driver that did not finish the session due to a crash off of turn two. Rosenqvist’s No. 7 machine wiggled and spun around making slight contact with the inside tire barrier. He was later checked and released from the care center.

The Bommarito Automotive Group 500 will air live on USA and IndyCar Radio Network at 6:00 p.m. ET.