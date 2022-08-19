The NTT IndyCar Series turned laps for practice on Friday at World-Wide Technology Raceway ahead of Saturday’s Bommarito Automotive Group 500. A total of 26 drivers entered the event and all 26 entries participated in the one-hour on-track session.

Will Power led the speed chart in the opening session with a lap of 24.925 / 180.539 mph. The driver from Australia and series points leader enters the weekend chasing his second victory of the year.

Power has seven podium finishes through 14 events in 2022 and goes into the track outside of St. Louis holding an average finish of 6.4.

Alex Palou sat 0.046 seconds behind Power on the speed chart Friday with a fast time of 24.971s / 180.208 mph. The native of Spain with five podium finishes and winner of three races in 2021 enters the race this weekend looking for his first victory of 2022.

Felix Rosenqvist rounded out the top three fastest on the speed chart in practice one on Friday. Rosenqvist, with two poles and a podium finish this year, posted a 24.991s / 180.065 mph.

Scott McLaughlin and Marcus Ericsson rounded out the top five on the speed chart.

Streets of Nashville winner Scott Dixon sat 10th on the practice chart. Dixon enters the weekend sitting six points behind point leader Will Power.

Qualifying will take place at 4:15p ET. and can be seen on Peacock.