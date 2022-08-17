A Learning Experience for Louis-Philippe Dumoulin at Ohsweken

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin and the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare team visited the Ohsweken Speedway oval on Tuesday for the first NASCAR Pinty's Series race held on a dirt track. The mix of pavement and dirt specialist drivers promised some great action.

Indeed, the 100 laps of this event did not disappoint the many spectators who came out for this historic event. For its part, the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare team tried all day long during practice and qualifying heats to find the right suspension settings without success.

By taking advantage of the many caution periods and restarts, Louis-Philippe Dumoulin finished as high as 11th, but without being able to express his true potential or that of the car. “I gave it everything I had behind the wheel,” said the driver of the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare car. “Every possible racing line was tried, low, high, fast or slow entry into the corners, our set-up just didn't work with the track conditions.”

While the result was far from the team's expectations, the learning experience is no less important for the coming seasons. “We will do our homework to come back stronger next year,” explained Louis-Philippe Dumoulin. “Important changes could have been made, but it was too late in the day to make them, so we were limited to the changes we could do in this context. I would like to thank the team members who joined us for the event. They were a great help throughout the event.”

Next Race: Complexe ICAR – August 27, 2022

Louis-Philippe Dumoulin and the #47 WeatherTech Canada | Groupe Bellemare team will return to the Complexe ICAR (Mirabel, Quebec) road course on Saturday, August 27, where Louis-Philippe Dumoulin distinguished himself last year with a podium finish.

