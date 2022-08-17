DGR ARCA Menards Series Advance: Watkins Glen & Springfield

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Mustang Taylor Gray enters a doubleheader weekend with the ARCA Menards Series this weekend. He will make his second career appearance at Watkins Glen International on Friday followed by his third appearance at the Springfield Mile on Sunday.

At Watkins Glen one year ago, the 17-year-old driver finished seventh in a stout field of cars. He also competed in the Truck Series race last season, but mechanical gremlins plagued the team resulting in a 35th-place finish.

On the dirt at the Illinois State Fairgrounds, Gray has finishes of fourth and third in the last two seasons. For this event, the team has prepared a Ford Fusion entry out of its fleet of ARCA cars.

Friday's event will serve as the seventh round of the Sioux Chief Showdown. The No. 17 sits second in the standings, 19 points behind leader Sammy Smith.

