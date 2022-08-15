Devon Morgan claims Dash for Cash championship at Hartwell Speedway

A stellar season for Devon Morgan continued Saturday evening when he won the Dash for Cash championship at Hartwell Speedway.



During the five-race stretch, Morgan tallied three poles and three victories while finishing second in the other two events. The consistency Morgan displayed at Hartwell allowed him to claim the Dash for Cash by just ten points.



The three wins Morgan obtained in the Dash for Cash have him up to six on the 2022 season. He has been impressed with the efficiency of his car but believes that his program has been on an upward trajectory since 2021.



“We got the car pretty balanced towards the end of last year,” Morgan said. “It’s the best it has ever been, and we just keep getting better every week. I’m learning about what adjustments to make to the car and what I need to do as a driver. There’s a lot to take in, but we keep on learning and that’s contributing to our success this year.”



A key turning point for Morgan and his program came after he was involved in an accident during the 2021 season that required him to get a new front clip.



Despite being dealt a financial blow, Morgan said the crash proved to be a blessing in disguise. He added the car already had damage from another incident that was discovered in the aftermath, and that the car has exceeded his own standards since the new front clip was installed.



Morgan was thrilled that he could showcase the speed of his equipment in the Dash for Cash at Hartwell. Holding his own against some of the best Dirt Late Model competitors in the region has only given Morgan more confidence in his ability to win anywhere.



Plenty of tough competition stands in the way of Morgan building on the momentum from his Dash for Cash title, but he believes the wins will keep adding up as long as he adapts to the unique challenges each track remaining on his schedule provides.



“We need to stay on top of this car,” Morgan said. “Everything needs to be running like it should, but we also need to keep making the right adjustments at the track. You have to keep up with the track.”



Morgan is approaching the rest of the 2022 schedule on a week-to-week basis, but he does plan to head to Cherokee Speedway next Saturday, which will be followed by a visit to Harris Speedway the week after.



Devon Morgan would like to thank his mom, dad, crew, his fans, MPM Marketing and all his sponsors in Jiffy Lube, ML Performance, KRC Power Steering, Team SRI Motorsports, Morgan Motor Company Inc., AutoBank & RV Sales, Strange Oval, FK Rod Ends, Acrylics Plus LLC, Buffalo Grill of Greenwood, Stevens Towing & Recovery, Jimmy’s Family Restaurant, Seymore Towing, Meredith Battery, Armour Metals, RAC 4x4 Off Road, Masters Performance, Franklin Enterprise, Done Right Construction, Wiley X and Chicken Bone Alley.

