Jean-Philippe Bergeron, on the dirt in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series,

For the first time in its history, the NASCAR Pinty’s Series will race on dirt and rookie Jean-Phillippe Bergeron is looking forward to this new challenge. The driver has explored dirt in a Sportsman car a few times since the beginning of the season. “Sportsman cars are completely different from NASCAR cars. It’s going to be a new experience for me, again,” said the driver who has had several first times since the beginning of the season. “I experienced the feeling of the dirt and I’m sure that will help me for the Ohsweken event,” he added.



The historic race will be held on the three-eighths mile Ohsweken Speedway oval in Ontario. The event will take place over two days. Today, Monday, drivers will have the chance to test their cars on the track as part of the practice. The highlight of the day will be the “Hot Lap Dash,” for which the fastest drivers will receive a cash prize.



The 100-lap race will start late in the evening on Tuesday, August 16. With 23 cars on the track, including experienced drivers such as Christopher Bell and Stewart Friesen, the competition will certainly be fierce. For Bergeron that makes the challenge even more interesting. Accustomed to events that take him out of his comfort zone, Bergeron is confident he will perform well. The No. 1 Mustang he will be driving, prepared by Jacombs Racing, is specially designed for clay.



Currently second in the Rookie Championship, Jean-Philippe Bergeron, driver of the No. 1 Prolon Controls | Rousseau Métal | CTSR | Groupe Olivier | Shelby Canada Ford, hopes to take advantage of this race to get closer to his opponent.



Fans can watch the races live on TSN.ca, the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States.



Pinty’s 100 at Ohsweken Speedway (ON)



Tuesday August 16 9:38 p.m. (ET)



Racetrack: 3/8-mile dirt oval Fans can follow Quebecer JP “Bergy” Bergeron on Festidrag.TV at www.facebook.com/festidrag, on YouTube www.youtube.com/c/FestidragTV and on TéléMag. You can also follow JP and the Prolon Racing team on Facebook www.facebook.com/JPBRacing18, on Instagram @JPBergeronRacing and on the website www.prolonracing.com.



