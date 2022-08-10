IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship Finalists Named

The International Motor Sports Association (IMSA) today announced the seven talented young racers who are finalists for the second annual IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship.

Two women and five men were selected from dozens of applicants to contend for the scholarship worth upwards of a quarter million dollars in value toward a full season of competition in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge or IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge next year.

“The Diverse Driver Development Scholarship is an important initiative for IMSA, and we’re proud to build on its initial success looking ahead to 2023,” IMSA President John Doonan said. “Once again, we were blessed with a wealth of talented applicants. Whoever the recipient of the 2023 scholarship is will be a fine representative of IMSA.”

To be eligible for the scholarship, drivers must possess a fervent desire to compete in IMSA, have outstanding previous race results and/or proven on-track potential in junior racing categories and the ability to build a compelling business plan for securing the remaining funding needed to compete in a full season in 2023.

The IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship recipient will receive substantial support from IMSA and partners including Michelin, VP Racing Fuels, OMP, RECARO and LAT Photo USA in 2023.

Jaden Conwright, from Newark, California, is enjoying the benefits of being the inaugural IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship winner. The 23-year-old is competing this weekend in the WeatherTech Championship race at Road America with NTE/SSR in the GT Daytona (GTD) class. Four finalists from last year (denoted below by an asterisk with their name) return for a second chance at the scholarship.

Here are the 2023 IMSA Diverse Driver Development Scholarship Finalists (in alphabetical order with age and hometown):