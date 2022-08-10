2023 Lamborghini Super Trofeo Schedule Includes Stop at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America returns for an 11th season in 2023 with a schedule including a first visit to iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Once again, six doubleheader race rounds are on the calendar, plus the World Finals where North American teams and drivers will compete head-to-head with their European counterparts.

“As we celebrate a decade of great competition and growth for Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America this year, we’re very excited to announce the 2023 schedule,” said Chris Ward, senior manager of motorsports, Automobili Lamborghini America. “We’ve lined up five legendary racetracks across the U.S. to host the domestic rounds, where the Huracán Super Trofeo Evo2 cars can really flex their muscles. Adding Indianapolis Motor Speedway to that impressive list of tracks makes this the most prolific schedule to date, and we can’t wait to get the season rolling.”

The 2023 schedule opens at the same site as this year’s curtain raiser, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca from May 12-14. Rounds to follow will be at Watkins Glen International (June 22-25), Road America (Aug. 4-6) and VIRginia International Raceway (Aug. 25-27) before the single-make series sanctioned by IMSA heads to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course from Sept. 15-17 as part of the IMSA Battle on the Bricks weekend.

The final round in the North American championship will take place at the World Finals circuit, with the dates and location to be named. The World Finals pairing the North American and European series drivers and teams will follow.

Lamborghini Super Trofeo features four classes of competition, with all teams running the identical Lamborghini Huracán Super Trofeo Evo2 cars that debuted this year. The 2022 season has witnessed record fields at each round, with 36 entries on hand this weekend at Road America. Remaining rounds this year are set for VIRginia International Raceway (Aug. 26-28) and Portimao, Portugal (Nov. 2-4) in conjunction with the 2022 World Finals.