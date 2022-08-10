The Rousseau Métal 60 laps of the GP3R - A race full of twists and turns

The most awaited race of the season took place last weekend on the urban circuit of the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières. It is with a little more than one hour delay, due to bad weather conditions, that driver Jean-Philippe Bergeron started from the 16th place on the 2.43 km circuit. A major breakdown with the transmission occurred during Saturday's qualifying. The team worked very hard and managed to repair the car for the next day's race. Early in the race, the driver entered the pits when he was not allowed to. NASCAR penalized him, relegating him to the back row. Bergeron then began a spectacular lap-by-lap climb to fifth place. It was on the restart of the final lap that the dream ended. Bergeron was clipped hard by another driver, causing significant damage to the differential and forcing his retirement. "I was so close! I had a good car and I knew we had a chance," said the driver. Despite the retirement, Bergeron remains in 10th place in the championship, now 50 points behind the leader. As a consolation, Jean-Philippe's teammate, Alex Guenette in the number 39 car prepared by Jacombs Racing won the Rousseau Métal 60-lap event. "I am very happy for Alex and for the team. I want to congratulate him on his first NASCAR Pinty's Series win. As for us, we continue to work hard to come back strong at the next race" concluded Bergeron.



Next stop: Ohsweken, Ontario



The next stop for the No.1 Prolon | Circuit téléguidé Saint-Roch | Groupe Olivier | Rousseau Métal team will be in Ohsweken, Ontario on August 16 for the first time on a dirt track. For the occasion, Bergeron will be driving a car specially prepared for this race. Photo: Eric Soucy



Fans can follow Quebecer JP “Bergy” Bergeron on Festidrag.TV at www.facebook.com/festidrag, on YouTube www.youtube.com/c/FestidragTV and on TéléMag. You can also follow JP and the Prolon Racing team on Facebook www.facebook.com/JPBRacing18, on Instagram @JPBergeronRacing and on the website www.prolonracing.com.



JP Bergeron PR