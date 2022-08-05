Spire Holdings, Spire Motorsports Appoint Bill Anthony to Joint Leadership Roles

Spire Holdings, the parent company of Spire Motorsports, Spire Sports + Entertainment (SS+E), Spire Hockey, and Track Enterprises announced today it has promoted veteran sports, entertainment and transactional attorney William “Bill” Anthony to the complimentary roles of Executive Chairman, Spire Holdings and President, Spire Motorsports.



Anthony’s dual appointments are effective immediately and affirm the organization’s commitment to consistency, growth and a structural leadership approach. He will head up all aspects of Spire Motorsports’ business operations, strategic planning, business development and marketing initiatives.



“Spire Holdings’ properties have grown at an aggressive clip over the last 24 months, and, as always, Bill Anthony proves to be a steady leader,” said Spire Holdings and Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson. “Bill is a constant within our organization and the person who everyone in our company seeks for counsel and advice. If you look at the totality of the Spire Holdings portfolio, Spire Motorsports is best positioned for growth. Meanwhile, Bill’s relationships both within NASCAR and the RTA (Race Team Alliance) continue to flourish. We’re grateful to have someone with Bill’s industry and business acumen to lead our team into an exciting and complex future.”



Anthony was appointed president of Spire Holdings in August 2020 after spending two years as General Counsel for Infinite Esports & Entertainment in Frisco, Texas and later at Immortals Gaming Club in Los Angeles, following a merger transaction.



The University of California, Los Angeles alumnus worked directly with an ownership consortium that included Anschutz Entertainment Group, Lionsgate Interactive Venture and Games, Memphis Grizzlies co-owner Steve Kaplan, the Milken family, Meg Whitman, and Texas Rangers co-owners Ray Davis and Neil Leibman. Anthony reported directly to the CEO and served on the executive leadership team while spearheading strategic corporate and tactical legal initiatives.



Prior to his time in the esports space, Anthony served as General Counsel for SS+E from 2013-2018.



“The opportunity to lead the business operations for both Spire Motorsports and Spire Holdings is an honor and I’m grateful Jeff (Dickerson) and T.J. (Puchyr) have placed their confidence in me to elevate our organization,” said Anthony. “Spire Motorsports and Spire Holdings are made up of very talented individuals who have built an incredible foundation. I’m eager to support that foundation and play a role in solidifying our team’s place in the sport, now and into the future.”



Beginning in 2002, Anthony facilitated legal affairs and contractual transactions for Motorsports Management International (MMI) where he worked with and counseled some of the world’s premier race drivers including Tony Stewart, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Kasey Kahne.



After nearly a decade with MMI, Anthony transitioned to SS+E where he led contract negotiations and execution for James Hinchcliffe, Kyle Larson and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. At the same time, Anthony led legal affairs in his role as General Counsel.



“Bill Anthony has put in the work, is always a steady hand, and if you look across his professional career, he’s earned this opportunity,” said fellow co-owner T.J. Puchyr. “Bill has done a lot of good work, impressive work, across multiple disciplines of not just motorsports, but esports, as well. He was Cary Agajanian’s right hand during the MMI years and he’s always embodied Cary’s level-headed and methodical approach to business transactions. Bill is the right individual to champion our leadership group.”

Spire PR