New Partners for Louis-Philippe Montour at the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières

Louis-Philippe Montour, driver of the #13 Kamloop | GL Électricité-Automatisation car prepared by Dumoulin Competition, will be back on track at the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivières (GP3R) from August 5 to 7.

This will be Montour's third NASCAR Pinty's road-course event of the 2022 season. He is already familiar with the GP3R urban track layout since he took part in the 2021 edition with the support of Dumoulin Competition.

Louis-Philippe Montour's goal is another top-5 finish after his first one in Pinty's at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park last May. “We had a great start to the season,” said Louis-Philippe Montour. “I know the GP3R track well, having already raced there in two very different series last year. I know exactly what to expect.”

The driver of the #13 Kamloop | GL Électricité-Automatisation car goes on to say that “sharing the team with Jacques Villeneuve, a Formula 1 world champion, puts extra pressure!”

For Louis-Philippe Montour, the GP3R allows him to showcase his partners to the Quebec crowd. “I am fortunate to be able to count on the support of two new partners for this event, and glad to help put forward local companies.” Gestion Or Concept is an expert in the creation of turnkey real estate projects, while Groupe Consilium offers consulting services in insurance, and in financial and wealth management.

“I am also pleased to announce that Kamloop will be supporting the GP3R volunteers during the event. This represents 600 meals that will be provided to the amazing volunteers who work hard during the weekend.”

Dumoulin Competition can count on Kamloop’s support to keep the team healthy throughout the season.

In addition to the on-track partnership, Louis-Philippe Montour and Dumoulin Competition also work together on the team's logistics. In fact, Kamloop products will allow the team to optimize the food-related processes and provide even fresher nourishment during the events. You can read the full article here.

