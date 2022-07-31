Another Big Wmr Weekend for Bower Sees Victory at Petaluma

Blake Bower completed his second consecutive Northern California weekend sweep in Western Midget Racing, claiming Saturday’s victory at Petaluma Speedway. The stock production-powered Midget Series presented by Masters Design and Construction welcomed ten entries to Petaluma, competing as the undercard with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour before a healthy crowd of spectators.

Bower and winged sprint car driver Isaiah Vasquez split the heat race competition. Concord’s Adam Teves and Santa Cruz’ Logan Mitchell made up the front row starters for the 20-lap feature.

Bower started fourth but drove into the lead by the third lap on the way to his tenth win of the 2022 season. Vasquez started third but moved into second by the ninth lap of the race past Teves.

Mitchell earned a career-best third place finish when he passed Teves on lap 11. Teves finished fourth followed by Lodi’s Nate Wait.

Western Midget Racing returns to action in two weeks with racing at Watsonville’s Ocean Speedway on Friday before making the series’ second appearance at Marysville Raceway Park on Saturday night.

For more information on Western Midget Racing, visit them at www.WesternMidgetRacing.com or follow them on Facebook!

Western Midget Racing is presented by: Masters Design and Construction, Rockwell Security, Rams Racing, Hoosier Racing Tire, Extreme Mufflers, FTK, Blud Lubricants, and West Evans Motorsports.

July 30, 2022 – Petaluma Speedway (Petaluma, Calif.) Results

HEAT 1 (8 laps) – 1. 9 Blake Bower HEAT 2 (8 laps) – 11 Isaiah Vasquez

FEATURE (20 laps) – 1. 9-Blake Bower, 2. 11 Isaiah Vasquez, 3. 96x Logan Mitchell, 4. 35 Adam Teves, 5. 20w Nate Wait, 6. 09 Bryant Bell, 7. 31 Todd Hawse, 8. 20 Kyle Hawse, 9. 3 Sparky Howard, DNS 35F Andrew Ference

WMR PR