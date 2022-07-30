Rain Washes Out Speedweek Finale At Salina Highbanks Speedway

Heavy rain with more on the way have forced officials with the Salina Highbanks Speedway to call off events scheduled for Saturday, July 30 with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

With the rain out, Tim Crawley has earned the title of Speedweek Champion. The next event will be the Marmom/Keystone Road to Knoxville at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kan. on Tuesday, August 2.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

ASCS PR