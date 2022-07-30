Daniel Dye - IRP Recap

Race Notes:

- Daniel Dye traveled to Indianapolis Raceway Park for the ARCA Menards Series, Reese's 200, Friday, July 29. DD was fastest in ARCA practice.

- Dye started the 200-lap event in sixth and ran inside the top six almost the entire event.

- Daniel brought the KIX Country, Solar-Fit, Daytona Beach Intl. Airport No. 43 Chevrolet home without a scratch in the fourth spot. The GMS Racing Chevrolet was the fastest car on the racetrack in the event's closing stages.

- Next, Dye will travel to the Irish Hills of Michigan, for ARCA Menards Series action on the 2-mile Michigan International Speedway (MAVTV, MRN Radio, SiriusXM - 6:30 p.m. ET)

DD Quote:

"It was great going back to a short track tonight. IRP is one of those famous places I've heard a lot about, so I'm glad we were able to get a top-5 finish and rebound the way we did. Cool to have KIX, Solar-Fit, and Daytona Beach International Airport on the car tonight."

Daniel Dye PR