DGR ARCA Race Recap: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Mustang Start: 4th Finish: 3rd Taylor Gray qualified in the fourth position for the Reese's 200 at Lucas Oil Raceway Park. The 17-year-old quickly jumped up the order, climbing to second place in the outside lane after the drop of the green. However, a lack of lateral grip and a tight condition hindered the Ford Mustang in the race's early stages. Falling back to third by the first mandatory stage break, Crew Chief Chad Johnston called for track bar and spring rubber adjustments in the hopes of freeing up the No. 17. Nonetheless, the problems would persist throughout the duration of the race. The Artesia, NM native persevered, holding steady in third place and crossing the line with a podium finish.