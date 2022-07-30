A trip out west, more difficult than expected

The trip to Western Canada was not all smooth sailing for JP “Bergy” Bergeron. For the first time since 2019, the NASCAR Pinty’s Series traveled to Western Canada for a three-race series held in Alberta and Saskatchewan.



11th place for the Bayer 300 at Edmonton International Raceway in Wetaskiwin, Alberta



The adventure began at Edmonton International Raceway in Wetaskiwin, Alberta. It was with a rather temperamental car that the driver started on the small quarter-mile oval for morning practice. Later in qualifying, Bergeron was 15th in the starting grid for the race, just three tenths of a second off the lead. Within the first few laps, Bergy got caught up in the fray and went off the racetrack. Since the NASCAR organization did not bring out the yellow flag, the driver had to wait for the right moment to rejoin the field. The incident cost him a few laps, but Bergeron began his comeback with one goal in mind: to get to the front. He even recorded the fastest times. Too little too late, he finished the race in 11th place, which will not go down in history.



Two top-10 Finishes at Sutherland Automotive Speedway in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan



It was a new start for Jean-Philippe Bergeron who attacked the Saskatoon track with his brand new car, a Ford Mustang, specially designed for oval tracks. All hopes were high for the double bill of 125 laps. For his first official outing, the new car required several adjustments. The driver qualified 18th for the start of the first race. The event was punctuated by several collisions, and many drivers paid the price. JP still managed to move through the field, lap after lap, avoiding accidents as he went. He brought home an undamaged car, collecting a 10-place finish. Relieved to have brought the car back in one piece, but rather disappointed with the result, the driver vowed to do better in the second race.



It was again from the 18th position that Bergeron started the second 125-lap race. He did not let it get to him. With the knife between his teeth, he started to make a comeback to fifth place, offering several laps of side by side duels with Brandon Watson and DJ Kennington. Unfortunately, the car started to deteriorate towards the end of the race and Bergeron had to settle for an eighth-place finish. “I would have loved to finish top-5 so much. We were off to a good start and we were competitive. Unfortunately, the car started to be difficult to control in the corners towards the end and we lost positions,” said the driver.



10th in the Championship



Following these three events in the West, Jean-Philippe consolidates his position in 10th place in the driver’s championship, 47 points behind the leader. Although the gap is closing, he is still second in the rookie championship, 19 points behind Brandon Watson.



Next Stop: Grand Prix of Trois-Rivières



The next stop for the #1 Prolon | Circuit téléguidé Saint-Roch | Groupe Olivier | Rousseau Métal team will be in Trois-Rivières for the 60-Tours Rousseau Métal presented by Julia Wines. On Sunday, August 7, Jean-Philippe will attack the urban circuit for a second time in his career, after having done the experience in 2018 aboard a “Late Model” car. Fans can follow Quebecer JP “Bergy” Bergeron on Festidrag.TV at www.facebook.com/festidrag, on YouTube www.youtube.com/c/FestidragTV and on TéléMag. You can also follow JP and the Prolon Racing team on Facebook www.facebook.com/JPBRacing18, on Instagram @JPBergeronRacing and on the website www.prolonracing.com.



