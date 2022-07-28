Dylan Westbrook Sails To Lucas Oil ASCS Win At Caney Valley Speedway

Winning a nail-biter of a race at Caney Valley Speedway, Dylan Westbrook made the last race charge to the lead and held on through slower traffic on the closing lap to win his second A-Feature of the season with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

“Everyone back home watching. You know Miles [Hill], I can’t thank him enough, along with the entire Hill family. Everyone who puts money into this team,” commented Westbrook in Victory Lane. “Early on, I just tried to figure out where I needed to be. We found the top of one and two really before everyone else.”

The fourth time that Westbrook has wheeled the Hills Racing Team No. 47x into Victory Lane with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series, the win comes 364 days after his first career victory during Speedweek at Caney Valley Speedway.

Taking off third, Dylan rode fourth through the opening seven laps. Caution working Lap 8, the field reverted back to the seven revolution with Dylan chasing Tim Crawley, Blake Hahn, and Wayne Johnson.

Race for the lead on the restart, Hahn took the point from Crawley. Working the protect the low line in the first turn, the two made contact with Hahn going around. Keeping the car rolling, Hahn kept rolling in fifth.

Putting Johnson and Westbrook in the hunt, the No. 2c and No. 47x began swapping the runner-up spot. Taking the spot on Lap 12, Dylan put the TrueNorth.bet machine to the cushion and began reeling in the Ronnie Pitts Motorsports No. 1x.

Getting the run on Crawley through Lap 14, the move for the lead came the following time around.

Breathing room to the final two laps, a close call in traffic saw Dylan tap tires with Casey Wills off the second turn. Putting Crawley right back in the mix with Johnson chasing, the three were nearly nose to tail at the white flag, with Crawley nearly able to shoot under for the lead.

Able to fend off the challenge, Crawley gave it one last shot off the final turn but would have to settle for second. Wayne Johnson crossed third, with Matt Covington and Blake Hahn completing the top five.

Dale Howard picked up three spots to finish sixth, with Brandon Anderson seventh from 11th. Kyler Johnson crossed eighth, followed by Landon Crawley in ninth. Hard-charging from 21st, Landon Britt made up the top ten.

The 24-car field broke down into a trio of SCE Gaskets Heat Races, with wins going to Jordon Mallett, Blake Hahn, and Matt Covington. Breaking the 2020 track record held by Riley Goodno (12.965), Wayne Johnson set the new mark at 11.808-seconds.

The ASCS Sizzlin’ Summer Speedweek continues Thursday, July 28 at 81-Speedway in Park City, Kan.

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Race Results:

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, Kan.)

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Speedweek - Night 4

Car Count: 24

The Driver's Project Group Qualifying

The Drivers Project Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 11.909[6]; 2. 10P-Dylan Postier, 12.004[4]; 3. 14-Jordon Mallett, 12.055[2]; 4. 50Z-Zach Chappell, 12.294[5]; 5. 38-Jimmy Forrester, 12.750[8]; 6. 39-Joshua Tyre, 13.209[1]; 7. 97-Kevin Cummings, 13.256[3]; 8. 2-Dylan Opdahl, 13.261[7]

The Drivers Project Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 11.808[3]; 2. 47-Dale Howard, 11.944[1]; 3. 52-Blake Hahn, 11.962[5]; 4. 10-Landon Britt, 12.052[8]; 5. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 12.063[7]; 6. 22M-Rees Moran, 12.313[4]; 7. 88-Terry Easum, 12.383[6]; 8. 17B-Ryan Bickett, NT

The Drivers Project Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 1X-Tim Crawley, 12.280[7]; 2. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 12.326[3]; 3. 187-Landon Crawley, 12.329[1]; 4. 95-Matt Covington, 12.382[5]; 5. 36-Jason Martin, 12.542[6]; 6. 15D-Andrew Deal, 12.620[8]; 7. 31-Casey Wills, 12.696[2]; 8. 42-Grady Mercer, 12.888[4]

SCE Gaskets Heat Races (All drivers advance to the A-Feature)

SCE Gaskets Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Jordon Mallett[2]; 2. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[4]; 3. 50Z-Zach Chappell[1]; 4. 10P-Dylan Postier[3]; 5. 39-Joshua Tyre[6]; 6. 38-Jimmy Forrester[5]; 7. 97-Kevin Cummings[7]; 8. 2-Dylan Opdahl[8]

SCE Gaskets Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 52-Blake Hahn[2]; 2. 2C-Wayne Johnson[4]; 3. 45X-Kyler Johnson[5]; 4. 47-Dale Howard[3]; 5. 22M-Rees Moran[6]; 6. 88-Terry Easum[7]; 7. 10-Landon Britt[1]; 8. 17B-Ryan Bickett[8]

SCE Gaskets Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Matt Covington[1]; 2. 1X-Tim Crawley[4]; 3. 187-Landon Crawley[2]; 4. 55B-Brandon Anderson[3]; 5. 36-Jason Martin[5]; 6. 31-Casey Wills[7]; 7. 42-Grady Mercer[8]; 8. 15D-Andrew Deal[6]

A-Feature

Lucas Oil A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 47X-Dylan Westbrook[3]; 2. 1X-Tim Crawley[2]; 3. 2C-Wayne Johnson[4]; 4. 95-Matt Covington[6]; 5. 52-Blake Hahn[1]; 6. 47-Dale Howard[9]; 7. 55B-Brandon Anderson[11]; 8. 45X-Kyler Johnson[7]; 9. 187-Landon Crawley[8]; 10. 10-Landon Britt[21]; 11. 36-Jason Martin[15]; 12. 88-Terry Easum[16]; 13. 22M-Rees Moran[13]; 14. 10P-Dylan Postier[10]; 15. 31-Casey Wills[17]; 16. 42-Grady Mercer[19]; 17. 97-Kevin Cummings[20]; 18. 39-Joshua Tyre[14]; 19. 14-Jordon Mallett[5]; 20. 17B-Ryan Bickett[22]; 21. 50Z-Zach Chappell[12]; 22. 38-Jimmy Forrester[18]; 23. 2-Dylan Opdahl[23]; 24. (DNS) 15D-Andrew Deal

Lap Leader(s): Tim Crawley 1-6, 8-14; Blake Hahn 7; Dylan Westbrook 15-25

Hard Charger: Landon Britt +11

Quick Time: Wayne Johnson 11.808-seconds (NTR)

High Point Driver: Wayne Johnson

Provisional(s): N/A

2022 Race Winners: Wayne Johnson – 4 (3/18 – Devil's Bowl Speedway; 6/18 – Boothill Speedway, 6/25 - I-70 Motorsports Park; 7/23 – I-30 Speedway); Tim Crawley – 2 (7/22 – Batesville Motor Speedway; 7/26 – Tulsa Speedway); Derek Hagar – 2 (3/25 – I-30 Speedway; 6/17 – Texarkana 67 Speedway); Dylan Westbrook – 2 (5/28 – Lake Ozark Speedway; 7/27 – Caney Valley Speedway); Seth Bergman – 1 (3/19 – Devil's Bowl Speedway); Aaron Reutzel – 1 (3/26 – I-30 Speedway); Sam Hafertepe, Jr. – 1 (5/29 – Thunderbird Speedway); Matt Covington – 1 (7/1 – Boone County Raceway); Jake Bubak – 1 (7/2 – WaKeeney Speedway); Zach Blurton – 1 (7/3 – WaKeeney Speedway); Gunner Ramey - 1 (7/15 – U.S. 36 Raceway);

2022 Driver Points (Top 15): 1. Blake Hahn 2,057; 2. Wayne Johnson 2,038; 3. Tim Crawley 2,018; 4. Jason Martin 1,928; 5. Matt Covington 1,913; 6. Brandon Anderson 1,866; 7. Garet Williamson 1,751; 8. Landon Crawley 1,688; 9. Kyler Johnson 1,670; 1. Landon Britt 1,668; 11. Ryan Bickett 1,611; 12. Dylan Postier 1,495; 13. Dylan Opdahl 1,401; 14. Dylan Westbrook 1,604; 15. Dale Howard 771;