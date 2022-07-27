NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and Motorsport Arena Oschersleben partner to bring NASCAR back to Germany

The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series and Motorsport Arena Oschersleben announced today a long-term partnership to bring the NASCAR GP Germany to Oschersleben starting in 2023 and for at least three years. The announcement came in the context of the celebrations for the German track’s 25th anniversary.



Strategically located in the area between Berlin, Hannover and Leipzig, Oschersleben opened on July 25, 1997 and quickly became one of the most important tracks in Germany. The 3,696-km track has hosted some of the most prestigious racing competitions, from DTM to ADAC GT Masters on four wheels, to the Superbike World Championship on two.



“NASCAR is back in Germany, and this is fantastic news for all of us! There is a great motorsport fan-base in Germany and we are very happy to bring NASCAR Pure Racing back to them. Thanks to Ralph Bohnhorst and his crew, Motorsport Arena Oschersleben is the perfect place to do so, with central location in Germany and track layout allowing fans to enjoy most of the action.” explained NWES President CEO Jerome Galpin.



With its dynamic 14-turn layout, Oschersleben will be the perfect stage for four exciting EuroNASCAR races in 2023, which will take place as part of a new, spectacular American-themed event. This new highlight of the NWES calendar will cater to devout petrolheads and families alike, with a robust entertainment offering and the unique accessibility and atmosphere that only the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series provides.



“We are really proud to be a part of the EuroNASCAR championship in 2023. With the mix of racing and event it will be a chance to create a big happening for the middle of Germany!” said Motorsport Arena Oschersleben General Manager Ralph Bohnhorst.



In addition to the track, the multifunctional facility also includes a 4-star hotel, a driving center, a 1.081-kilometer go-kart track and the Arena Diner, making Motorsport Arena Oschersleben one of the best motorsport venues in Germany.



The date of the 2023 NASCAR GP Germany will be announced in due course, but the anticipation is already mounting for the event that will bring NASCAR back to the wonderful German fans. A total of four NWES events have been held in this nation. The series’ first outing in Germany came in 2014, with subsequent events held between 2017 and 2019.



Two-time EuroNASCAR champion Loris Hezemans holds a record three wins in EuroNASCAR PRO. In EuroNASCAR 2, the eight races were won by five different drivers, with Thomas Ferrando being the record four-time winner in the division.



The record-setting 2022 NASCAR Whelen Euro Series season will continue on September 3-4 at Autodrom Most with the NASCAR GP Czech Republic.

NWES PR