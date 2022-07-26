Jean-François Dumoulin Partners With the Casino Grand Royal Wôlinak for the Nascar Pinty’s Race at the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres

Jean-François Dumoulin and the Casino Grand Royal Wôlinak announced at a press conference this morning the details of their partnership in the NASCAR Pinty's Series for the 52nd edition of the Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres (GP3R). The new car design was unveiled at the press conference, as the veteran driver will drive the Casino Grand Royal Wôlinak | Groupe Bellemare | Trois-Rivières Mitsubishi | Bernier Crépeau Chrysler Fiat | Omnifab car #04 for his most important event of the year.

“The Casino Grand Royal Wôlinak is a young company in the region, and it is important for Dumoulin Competition to proudly represent our local partners,” said Jean-François Dumoulin. “The Grand Prix de Trois-Rivieres is known for its on- and off-track promotions and racing action. Fans come from far and wide and can be found all over the city: in the paddocks, on the track site and in the city. The visibility and magnitude of the event are important for all the stakeholders, and I am happy to count the Casino Grand Royal Wôlinak among our partners for this great event,” concludes the driver who stood out by climbing to the second step of the podium in 2021.

The Casino Grand Royal Wôlinak offers a wide range of games and services to safely entertain its guests. The Casino will certainly benefit from the increase in visitors during the five days of racing and from the activities planned in the city and the region for the entire period surrounding the GP3R, from Friday, August 5 to Sunday, August 14.

“We are very happy to be associated with a competitive driver such as Jean-François Dumoulin, because just like the Casino Grand Royal Wôlinak, Jean-François is part of the elite in his professional activities and always aims for the top. The Casino Grand Royal Wôlinak is proud to support a driver who has been contributed so much to our region's image throughout the world over the years,” explains Dave Bernard, the General Manager of The Wolinak Abenakis Council.

Jean-François Dumoulin PR