Colton Collins Returning to CCM Racing for Reese’s 200

A few weeks ago at Elko Speedway, 17-year-old Colton Collins made his ARCA Menards Series debut with CCM Racing, finishing 13th.

Well, he’s back - this time for the July 29th race at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park for the Reese’s 200!

Collins will pilot the No. 7 Chevrolet for 200 laps around the 0.686-mile oval, a slightly longer distance than the race at Elko Speedway last month.

“I am looking forward to making my second ARCA start this week in Indianapolis,” said Collins. “It will be good to get more laps under me and gain more confidence behind the wheel of these ARCA cars. Thank you to team owner Eric Caudell for the opportunity, along with our partners Coble Enterprises and Safari Joe’s H2O.”

The Reese’s 200 will begin at 6:00PM ET on Friday, July 29th with coverage on FS1, the Fox Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM (XM channel 391, online channel 981), and ARCARacing.com.