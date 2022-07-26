Tuesday, Jul 26

DGR ARCA Menards Series Advance: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Racing News
Tuesday, Jul 26 8
DGR ARCA Menards Series Advance: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park
 

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Mustang

  • Taylor Gray makes his second career ARCA Menards Series start at Lucas Oil Indianapolis (Ind.) Raceway Park, his seventh ARCA National appearance this season.
  • The 17-year-old is coming off back-to-back wins, leading 38 laps en route to a darkness-shortened victory at Pocono Raceway. Gray currently leads the ARCA Menards Series in wins this season with three, taking the checkered flag at Phoenix Raceway, Mid-Ohio, and Pocono Raceway.
  • The Ford Performance driver will pull double duty with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, making his fifth start in the No. 17 Ford F-150 this season at IRP.
  • Following last week's victory at Pocono Raceway, the Artesia, NM native has an average finish of 4.8 through the 2022 season.
  • Click here for Gray's career statistics.

DGR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« $10,000 in Bonus Money on the Line for Big Block/358 Mods in Triple Roaring 20’s Plus 602 Sportsman at Grandview Tuesday, August 2ND Colton Collins Returning to CCM Racing for Reese’s 200 »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.