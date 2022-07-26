DGR ARCA Menards Series Advance: Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Mustang Taylor Gray makes his second career ARCA Menards Series start at Lucas Oil Indianapolis (Ind.) Raceway Park, his seventh ARCA National appearance this season.

The 17-year-old is coming off back-to-back wins, leading 38 laps en route to a darkness-shortened victory at Pocono Raceway. Gray currently leads the ARCA Menards Series in wins this season with three, taking the checkered flag at Phoenix Raceway, Mid-Ohio, and Pocono Raceway.

The Ford Performance driver will pull double duty with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, making his fifth start in the No. 17 Ford F-150 this season at IRP.

Following last week's victory at Pocono Raceway, the Artesia, NM native has an average finish of 4.8 through the 2022 season.

Cli ck here fo r Gray's career statistics.