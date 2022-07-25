Championship Contenders and Media Personalities Added to Reese's Celebrity Pro-Am Go-Kart Challenge at Speedway Indoor Karting Roster

ARCA Menards Series championship contenders – and teammates – Rajah Caruth and Nick Sanchez have both committed to participating in the Reese’s Celebrity Pro-Am Go-Kart Challenge at Speedway Indoor Karting on Thursday, July 28. The first race of the night will go green just past 8 pm ET.



Driving for Indianapolis-based team owner Max Siegel’s Rev Racing team, Caruth leads the ARCA Menards Series standings by seven points over his teammate Sanchez as the series starts its second-half run to the championship in Friday’s Reese’s 200 at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. In addition to racing each other, they will also race Rev Racing’s Director of Driver Development, former NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series driver Mark Green.



College baseball star-turned-racecar driver Christian Rose has also announced his participation the star-studded event that will see professional drivers take on members of the media, local celebrities, and race fans in a series of “qualifying races” that will see the three fastest professionals, the three fastest media members and celebrities, and the three fastest race fans all compete in a special “feature event”. All winners will receive a special prize pack from ARCA, Speedway Indoor Karting, and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.



Other newly announced drivers include newcomer Mandy Chick, a full-time student at Rose Hulman Institute in Terre Haute, and Dylan Smith – affectionately known in the racing community as Mamba – both of whom will be making their ARCA Menards Series debut at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park. Brad Perez, who will be racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, has also announced his participation.



FS1 pit road reporter Josh Sims, MRN Radio play-by-play announcer Alex Hayden and producer Ryan Horn, MAVTV analyst Jim Tretow, and Crash Gladys, co-host of the immensely popular SpeedFreaks national motorsports radio show will also compete as members of the media alongside local radio personality Tony Donohue. Indianapolis-based NASCAR social media sensation @nascarcasm had previously stated his intention to participate in the evening’s activities.



Former ARCA Menards Series champion and current NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoff contender Christian Eckes has committed to participate, as has Anderson native and former ARCA CRA Super Series champion Greg Van Alst, the first Arab-American female driver in professional stock car racing Toni Breidinger, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series hard charger Jack Wood, the first female driver to earn a podium finish in a USAC Silver Crown division feature event Taylor Ferns, along with two Indiana-based up-and-comers, Greenwood’s Brayton “The Pizza Man” Laster, and Speedway’s Zachary Tinkle.



Fans can participate in the Reese’s Celebrity Pro-Am Go-Kart Challenge for just $32 per race. Proceeds from the night’s activities will benefit Paws and Think.



Speedway Indoor Karting is located at 1067 N. Main Street in Speedway, Indiana.