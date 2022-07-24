A Well-Deserved Second Place for Kevin Lacroix in Edmonton

It was a successful event at Edmonton International Raceway for Kevin Lacroix and the Lacroix Motorsports team! The driver of the #74 Lacroix Tuning | ESR Performance Wheels | La Boulonnerie car took the lead during the race but eventually had to settle for 2nd place.

Marc-Antoine Camirand won the action-packed event, thus knocking Lacroix off the championship lead. The Saint-Eustache native is now 2 points behind in the driver's standings, valuable points that he hopes to regain this Wednesday in Saskatoon.

The event at Edmonton International Raceway started well with Kevin Lacroix setting the 2nd fastest time in qualifying. He had a good start from the front row.

"I started second and then quickly took the lead," explained Lacroix. "I then led for 60 laps before switching positions with Camirand. Then I started to drop back to fourth, but I came back up."

Indeed, Kevin was in the Top 3 for most of the race, "It was a great race, but it was the wrong winner! I would have liked to have won the race, so I could have scored more points to extend my championship lead."

Lacroix has never found his footing at Sutherland Automotive Speedway, "I always qualify well, in Saskatoon, usually in the top 2, but the race is always tough. We have our notes from previous years, and we have studied well so we can improve."

The Bayer 300 will be broadcast on RDS2 on Tuesday, August 16, at 9:30 pm ET.

The first race at Sutherland Automotive Speedway will be at 7:05 p.m. Eastern time on July 27, and the second 150-lap race will start at 9:15 p.m. Eastern time.

Kevin Lecroix PR