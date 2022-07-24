Sunday, Jul 24

DIRTcar Summer Nationals at Thunderbird Rescheduled to August 20

Overnight rain that has continued into the late morning has forced DIRTcar and Thunderbird Raceway officials to postpone Sunday’s DIRTcar Summer Nationals and DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals to Saturday, August 20.

 

This completes the 37th annual DIRTcar Summer Nationals Late Models points season. Bobby Pierce is officially crowned with his fifth championship.

 

The Summit Modified season still has two race nights remaining – Fri-Sat, July 29-30, at Fairbury Speedway in the Prairie Dirt Classic alongside the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models, which can be streamed live on DIRTVision.

 

For more updates on the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Modified Nationals, visit DIRTcarSummerNationals.com or follow the tours on TwitterFacebook and Instagram.

 

DIRTcar Series PR

Speedway Digest Staff

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

