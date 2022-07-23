Keeping Teen Drivers Safe On The Road

Progressive surveyed parents of teen drivers and unrelated teen drivers to understand how they navigate driving safely. Monitoring apps can be an effective tool to promote safe driving, in fact 54% of parents use a driving tracking app for teen driver monitoring.
The survey found that:
· For teens who are not currently being monitored
o 22% said it would make them feel safer
o 39% would not like it
o 38% would not care
· Teens already being tracked have a less negative view:
o 33% say it makes them feel safer
o 49% reported neutral feelings
o 18% say they don’t like being monitored
The report also reveals how often parents use monitoring apps (37% daily vs. 25% a couple of times a week), if they discussed using them with their teen (91% yes vs. 9% no), and whether they discuss their teen’s driving habits with them (90% yes vs. 10% no).