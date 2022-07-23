Saturday, Jul 23

Keeping Teen Drivers Safe On The Road

Today’s teenagers have access to everything at the tip of their fingers 24/7 thanks to their cellphone. How would they feel if the tables are turned on them and their parents have this access at the tip of their fingers, only it’s to monitor their driving behavior?
 
It might surprise you to learn that teens being tracked behind the wheel via driving monitoring apps, don’t mind it too much.  

Progressive surveyed parents of teen drivers and unrelated teen drivers to understand how they navigate driving safely. Monitoring apps can be an effective tool to promote safe driving, in fact 54% of parents use a driving tracking app for teen driver monitoring.  

The survey found that:

·       For teens who are not currently being monitored

o   22% said it would make them feel safer

o   39% would not like it 

o   38% would not care

·       Teens already being tracked have a less negative view:

o   33% say it makes them feel safer

o   49% reported neutral feelings

o   18% say they don’t like being monitored 

 

The report also reveals how often parents use monitoring apps (37% daily vs. 25% a couple of times a week), if they discussed using them with their teen (91% yes vs. 9% no), and whether they discuss their teen’s driving habits with them (90% yes vs. 10% no). 

Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

