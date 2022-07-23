AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days returns to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course for 30th anniversary of two-wheel celebration

Beginning Friday at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, motorcyclists from across the country will unite once again for the AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Royal Enfield, July 22-24.

This year marks 30 years since the inaugural AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days (VMD). Over the past three decades, the event has become one of the largest annual gatherings worldwide of motorcyclists, enthusiasts, swap meet vendors and collectors. It is all for a great cause serving as a fundraiser for the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA) Hall of Fame, a non-profit organization located in nearby Pickerington, Ohio, that works to preserve the history and tradition of motorcycling in the United States and features a museum.

The 2022 AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days will honor AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer and the 1987 AMA Superbike race winner at Mid-Ohio Kevin Schwantz as the event’s grand marshal. Schwantz’s legendary career includes the 1993 500cc World Championship, 25 Grand Prix wins, 21 lap records and 29 pole positions. Schwantz will sign autographs, speak to enthusiasts from the AMA Soundstage, participate in a Lap of History each day, judge the Saturday bike show and enjoy the various activities at VMD.

“I’ve never attended VMD, so I’m very much looking forward to it,” said Schwantz. “I love vintage bikes and the whole classic-bike scene, so it should be fun – especially since we’re going to display my 1985 Yoshimura-Suzuki Superbike and 1994 No. 1 Suzuki GP bike in the AMA Hall of Fame tent!”

The weekend will include multiple forms of racing disciplines, including road racing on the 2.4-mile, 15-turn Mid-Ohio road course, hare scrambles, motocross, pit bikes and trials. Flat track racing will be held at the nearby Ashland County Fairgrounds on Saturday evening (July 23).

Along with the abundance of racing, attendees can be entertained through merchandise displays, a swap meet with approximately 1,000 vendors spread across 35 acres, and other attractions, such as the Wall of Death. Demo rides for motorcyclists with proper riding endorsements and safety gear are always a popular weekend feature. Indian and Royal Enfield will be onsite to offer rides on some of their hottest new models for those in a market for a new bike. Motorcycle owners can also take part in the “Lap for History” around the race track during the lunch break each day with a donation to the AMA Hall of Fame, or enter their motorcycle into the bike show on Saturday (July 23).

Ticket prices for the event are $60 for the weekend, $40 for admission on Friday or Saturday and $35 for Sunday ($10 additional at the gate). Children 12 and under are free when accompanied by a ticketed adult at all events at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. Garage paddock access is open to the public for free during AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Royal Enfield. Motorhome and tent spaces are available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased in advance by visiting midohio.com.

Visit www.vintagemotorcycledays.com to read more about AMA Vintage Motorcycle Days presented by Royal Enfield. Follow the event on social media with #AMAVMD.