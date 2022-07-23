Saturday, Jul 23

‘Pro Motocross – Fast Lap Qualifying’ Show To Air on MAVTV

Racing News
Saturday, Jul 23 6
‘Pro Motocross – Fast Lap Qualifying’ Show To Air on MAVTV

 MAVTV Motorsports Network -- the only television network in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to motorsports – announced it is bringing exciting qualifying to the MAVTV Motorsports Network with Pro Motocross - Fast Lap Qualifying beginning with this week’s race at Washougal, Washington. This exclusive coverage was previously only available online, but is now also being aired live on the MAVTV Motorsports Network as well as MAVTV on FloRacing. The show, hosted by Jason Weigandt alongside several all-star commentators, brings viewers qualifying results, gate selection commentary and pre-race storylines as riders prepare for main events.

Pro Motocross - Fast Lap Qualifying schedule on MAVTV Motorsports Network

  • July 23 – Washougal National – 1 p.m. ET
  • August 13 – Unadilla National – 10 a.m. ET
  • August 20 – Budds Creek National – 10 a.m. ET
  • August 27 – Ironman National – 10 a.m. ET
  • September 3 – Fox Raceway National - 1 p.m. ET 

"We were at Redbud a few weeks back and saw how passionate the Pro Motocross fans are. At MAVTV, we love that and wanted to give fans a chance to see more from the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship on network television,” said Bob Dillner, Senior Director, Programming & Development MAVTV. "Fast Lap Qualifying will continue to be streamed through our MAVTV on FloRacing partnership, but it will also be shown live on MAVTV to allow fans to see how things are shaping up for the motos later in the day." 

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« When GTP Worlds Collide: Porsche, Cadillac Share Track at Sebring Extreme E drives positive change in Sardinia »
Adam Sinclair

Adam has been a race fan since the first time he went through the tunnel under the Daytona International Speedway more than 30 years ago. He has had the privilege of traveling to races all across the state of Florida (as well as one race in Ohio), watching nearly everything with a motor compete for fame and glory, as well as participating in various racing schools to get the feel of what racecar drivers go through every week.  

Adam spent several years covering motorsports for Examiner.com., where he had the opportunity to see the racing world from behind the scenes as well as the grandstands. He invites everyone to follow him on Twitter, Facebook, and Google Plus, and looks forward to sharing his enthusiasm for all things racing with the readers of SpeedwayDigest.com.

Be sure to tune in for his sports talk program, Thursday Night Thunder, where he discusses the latest in motorsports news with drivers, crew members, and fans. The show takes place (almost) every Thursday at 8:00 pm EST on the Speedway Digest Radio Network. 

Contact Adam: Email  

  

 

Latest from Adam Sinclair

back to top
X

No right click

Please link the article.