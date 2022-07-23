‘Pro Motocross – Fast Lap Qualifying’ Show To Air on MAVTV

MAVTV Motorsports Network -- the only television network in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to motorsports – announced it is bringing exciting qualifying to the MAVTV Motorsports Network with Pro Motocross - Fast Lap Qualifying beginning with this week’s race at Washougal, Washington. This exclusive coverage was previously only available online, but is now also being aired live on the MAVTV Motorsports Network as well as MAVTV on FloRacing. The show, hosted by Jason Weigandt alongside several all-star commentators, brings viewers qualifying results, gate selection commentary and pre-race storylines as riders prepare for main events.
Pro Motocross - Fast Lap Qualifying schedule on MAVTV Motorsports Network
- July 23 – Washougal National – 1 p.m. ET
- August 13 – Unadilla National – 10 a.m. ET
- August 20 – Budds Creek National – 10 a.m. ET
- August 27 – Ironman National – 10 a.m. ET
- September 3 – Fox Raceway National - 1 p.m. ET
"We were at Redbud a few weeks back and saw how passionate the Pro Motocross fans are. At MAVTV, we love that and wanted to give fans a chance to see more from the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship on network television,” said Bob Dillner, Senior Director, Programming & Development MAVTV. "Fast Lap Qualifying will continue to be streamed through our MAVTV on FloRacing partnership, but it will also be shown live on MAVTV to allow fans to see how things are shaping up for the motos later in the day."