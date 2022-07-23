When GTP Worlds Collide: Porsche, Cadillac Share Track at Sebring

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Dane Cameron has worked with Team Penske for years, so his engineers don’t need to hear much from him to know if his car is functioning properly.

“They know how to read me,” Cameron said. “They know when I'm happy or unhappy.”

What they read last week through his smile was encouraging. Two rival manufacturers – Porsche and Cadillac – met at Sebring International Raceway for testing of the cars that will debut next year as the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Cameron, who tested the new Porsche 963 with fellow Porsche factory drivers André Lotterer, Felipe Nasr and Laurens Vanthoor, communicated an upbeat review. It’s been a complicated yet affirmative next step, he said about the first test of the car in North America, and uniquely important.

“It's been pretty big so far,” Cameron said. “We have a ton of staff on hand and a ton of engineers supporting this program. Once everything is good and buttoned up, it'll be more seamless, but the early running has been pretty intense, for sure.”

Similar responses were found at the other side of the Sebring paddock, where Earl Bamber, Sebastien Bourdais, Renger van der Zande and Alex Lynn tested the Cadillac LMDh prototype. Bamber gained a truer appreciation for the future of the class when he saw both prototypes up close – the first time that two GTP manufacturers shared the same track for a test.

“I think they look phenomenal,” Bamber said. “They've got fantastically different styling cues. You can definitely tell the difference between our Cadillac and the Porsche. You can definitely notice them on track. You have the different sounds as well.

“So, it's not just where they all look the same. They're definitely very, very different, and that's what we need for this category as well. And I think it's going to be fascinating.”