Nitro Rallycross and Travis Pastrana Return to Minnesota for First US Stop of 2022/23 Season

Following the kickoff of its inaugural global series at the UK’s legendary Lydden Hill, Nitro Rallycross has announced on sale details for its Minnesota stop, the first U.S. round on its 2022/23 calendar. The disruptive new force in motorsports created by Travis Pastrana (USA) will return to ERX Motor Park outside Minneapolis on October 1-2 alongside the popular Powersports XPO and Minnesota 4Fest, offering fans a full weekend of four-wheel excitement. Combining the intense racing of rallycross with the big air thrills of Nitro Circus, Nitro RX: Minnesota featuring PowerSports XPO & 4Fest is truly where cars will fly and tracks will thrill.

Pastrana will aim to take the checkered flag behind the wheel of the most powerful vehicle in rallycross: the revolutionary all-electric FC1-X, Capable of producing the electric equivalent of 1,070 peak horsepower (800 kW), the FC1-X can accelerate from 0-60 in just 1.4 seconds, launching faster off the line than an F1 car.

To top the podium, Pastrana will have to face off against a lineup packed with the world’s best drivers, including Robin Larsson (SWE) and Andreas Bakkerud (NOR) of RX Cartel, who finished #1 and #2 respectively in Nitro RX’s first round. Legendary F1 world champion Jenson Button (GBR) in his first race on U.S. soil, will also vie for the trophy as well as his XITE Energy Racing teammate Oliver Bennett (GBR), plus Oliver Eriksson (SWE) of OMSE, Fraser McConnell (JAM) of Dreyer & Reinbold Racing and more. They will all battle on Nitro RX’s tough tracks, which push competitors’ limits with huge gap jumps, banked turns and steep berms.

After his first day of racing in the FC1-X Pastrana said, “Yeah, I got in the car and our team said, ‘Okay, do this,’ and you have all these buttons, it’s like a space shuttle launch! Then I hit the gas and was immediately pinned to the back of the seat. It was awesome! These cars just have so much acceleration - everyone has more power than they know what to do with. It’s been a lot of fun and we all believe that we can win. It’s absolutely anyone’s ballgame.”

Tickets go on sale tomorrow - Friday, July 22nd – and will be available at nitrorallycross.com. Both general admission tickets ($40 two-day weekend) as well as VIP all-inclusive access through the Club Nitro RX passes ($200 two-day weekend) will be available. Single-day tickets may be made available at a later date. More information on Club Nitro RX’s premium amenities is detailed below.

Nitro RX: Minnesota will come after a swing of European races, which began with the June series launch at the U.K.’s legendary Lydden Hill Race Circuit. This will be followed by a Sweden round next weekend. Additional stops include races in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Saudi Arabia, Quebec and Alberta, all building to the first global Nitro RX series title.

Nitro RX Minnesota will also see the first race of the side-by-side (SxS) class, with a number of big names to feature in the high energy UTV racing that saw the likes of Robbie Maddison, Brian Deegan, Hailie Deegan, Cleetus McFarland and Nitro Circus’ own Blake ‘Bilko’ Williams and Hubert Rowland compete last season. More details regarding Nitro RX’s wide range of support classes will also be revealed soon.

The next generation of stars will also be on display with the NRX NEXT class set to light up the ERX track, with the best up-and-coming talent from the United States and Europe set to do battle for the first time on American soil this season.

With an open paddock area, racing fans can get an up-close look at Nitro RX and check out their favorite cars and drivers. Fans can stop by the all-new Nitro RX Fan Experience, which will feature a new entertainment stage, gaming area, concession area featuring local food trucks plus - for young racing enthusiasts - a kids’ electric rallycross experience.

Fans can enjoy special VIP amenities with the all-new Club Nitro RX. Highlighted by a private trackside viewing location and exclusive Club Nitro RX area, passholders will enjoy all-inclusive food and beverage, a private lounge, on-site entertainment and a chance to meet Nitro RX drivers. This new premium experience puts fans in the center of the action all weekend long.

Nitro RX: Minnesota will also be part of annual enthusiast events Minnesota 4Fest and Powersports XPO, for even more four-wheel fun. Fans will be able to participate in offroad skill seminars, check out equipment demos, enjoy an expanded vendor village and more. For more details go to 4festevents.com and PowerXPO.com.

For fans outside of Minnesota, NBCU’s Peacock will stream live coverage in the United States, while MCS Extreme will provide exclusive live coverage in France, Belgium and Luxembourg. Outside of these territories, YouTube will stream live Nitro RX coverage worldwide.