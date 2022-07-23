NAPA Launches New Campaign to Propel Brand into the Future of Auto

As the auto industry faces challenging disruptions, NAPA – the pioneer of the automotive aftermarket – is transforming to meet the needs of the drivers of the future with an entirely new brand campaign. It comes at a time when NAPA proudly claims America’s largest network of parts and care with nearly 6,000 NAPA Auto Parts stores and over 17,000 AutoCare Centers.

Premiering this week during its 2022 NAPA EXPO in Las Vegas, the new Get Up & Go campaign embraces the nostalgia of car culture while showcasing drivers’ unique passions on and off the road. This strategic shift signals how NAPA is placing priority on the future of its business and to best serve evolving consumer demand.

The Variable developed the new brand strategy, fully integrated platform and brand campaign, which seeks to unite passionate car lovers and show that the destination is truly just the start. The campaign focuses on two key targets: DIYers who are passionate about every aspect of car ownership, including the fixes, the parts and the tinkering, and those who love their cars and car culture, but prefer to leave the “fixing” to professionals.

“Get Up & Go” launches a series of spots directed by famed commercial and film talent Alessandro Pacciani, known for his award winning work on Acura, Porsche, BMW, Mercedes and more. The campaign was produced by LA-based production company JOJX. Original music for the spots were written and produced by up-and-coming Nashville artist/composer Blake Mohler.

Ads will be running on broadcast, connected TV, digital video, paid social, radio and in print.