Raoul Hyman Taking Hold as Championship Front-Runner in FR Americas

As the summer temperatures heat up, so too does the competition within the Formula Regional Americas Championship Powered by Honda (FR Americas) points battle. When the series arrives at New Jersey Motorsport Park next weekend, it will officially enter the second half of the 2022 season with both bragging rights and important scholarship opportunities on the line. While teams find stock in staking their claim as the championship-winning organization, the championship-winning driver will get much more than just bragging rights. In fact, the 2022 FR Americas Champion will earn a 2023 Super Formula Scholarship from Honda Performance Development and Honda Motor Co. Motorsports Division.

So far, Raoul Hyman (No. 27 Bethesda Holdings Limited / Solomon Capital Enterprises / Oaklands / Kinross Ligier JS F3) has emerged as the early front-runner in the FR Americas championship battle. The Englishman has amassed 201 points with six wins and nine podium finishes in the nine races to date.

However, Dylan Tavella is proof that consistency is key while battling for a championship. Currently ranked second and just 58 points behind Hyman, the driver of the No. 14 Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport Ligier JS F3 has not finished worse than fifth in 2022. His first win of the season came in round 3 at NOLA, and he has earned points in each of the nine rounds to date. With 25 points available to the winner of every race, Tavella could be back in the championship battle in a big way if the dominoes fall in his favor.

Just behind Tavella is Jason Alder, driver of the No. 77 Drive for Diabetes Awareness / HAKUN Ligier JS F3 for TJ Speed Motorsports. Alder became one of only four drivers securing wins this season when he raced his Hankook Tires across the finish line to capture the checkered flag at Road America in May. Currently sitting third in the point standings, Alder is just 25 points behind second-place Tavella.

Mac Clark has been another example of consistency in his No. 25 Future Star Racing Ligier JS F3. After winning the season opener at NOLA Motorsports Park, Clark has earned points in every subsequent race, and is currently ranked fourth in the standings.

Rounding out the top five in the point standings is another TJ Speed Motorsports driver, Nick Persing (No. 29 OPI Commercial Builders Ligier JS F3). Persing has three podium finishes to date, including two during the series’ most recent showing at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course last month.

With three teams representing the top-five drivers in the championship point standings, TJ Speed Motorsports currently holds the lead in the Team Points Championship battle. The organization has amassed seven wins and 16 podiums in the first nine rounds of the 2022 season, and achieved podium sweeps with their three drivers at both Road America and Mid-Ohio.

With four drivers representing the Crosslink Kiwi Motorsport team, their organization is currently ranked second in the team standings with Tavella’s win at NOLA and eight podium finishes.

Playing the role of “David” in David vs. Goliath is Future Star Racing. With just one driver in their stable, the team currently ranks third in the Team Point Championship standings with one win and three podiums.

A full rundown of the Driver Championship Point Standings is available here, while a full list of the Team Championship Points Standings is available here.

FR Americas returns to the track for rounds 10, 11 and 12 at New Jersey Motorsports Park, July 29-31. The series will join the Formula 4 United States Championship Powered by Honda and Sportscar Vintage Racing Association for an action-packed weekend at the New Jersey SpeedTour. Spectator gates will be open Friday through Sunday, with tickets available at the gate or online at NJMP.com/SpeedTour.