Jean-Philippe Bergeron conquering Western Canada!

For the first time since 2019, the NASCAR Pinty's Series moves to Western Canada for rounds six, seven and eight of the 2022 championship. There has been some action in the past week at Jacombs Racing. "These three races out west require a tremendous amount of preparation. We'll be away from the shop and we'll have to be ready for anything," said team owner Dave Jacombs, who has a solid reputation for race car preparation.

The first stop will be in Alberta on the small oval of the Edmonton International Raceway in Wetaskiwin. The 300-lap event will start on Saturday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. and will be followed by a doubleheader (two 125-lap races) at Sutherland Automotive Speedway on Wednesday July 27 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

Currently second in the rookie championship, the driver of the #1 Prolon Controls | Rousseau Métal | CTSR | Groupe Olivier | Shelby Canada, Jean-Philippe Bergeron, intends to take advantage of this stay in the prairies to accumulate valuable points and work his way towards the top-5 of the championship. "I have the chance to ride with great equipment and I have great teammates. We're going to do everything we can to come back from the West with as many points as possible!" Mentioned the one who will drive for the very first time in Saskatchewan in his new Ford Mustang designed for oval tracks.

Bergeron is currently second in the Rookie of the Year standings and tenth in the overall championship, 40 points off the lead and 19 points behind Brandon Watson who currently leads the Rookie Championship. After these three races in the West, there are still five events left to complete the season, including two in the province of Quebec.

Fans can watch the races live on TSN.ca, the TSN app in Canada and through FloRacing in the United States.

JP Bergeron PR