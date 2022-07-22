Mother Nature Wins Speedweek Opener At Tulsa Speedway

The forecast of two percent all day proved more than that Thursday night as Mother Nature moved in as Hot Laps got underway at Tulsa Speedway and put an end to the action with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

All drivers that drew in received 50 show-up points. Save Pit Passes and Tickets as track and series officials are working on a date to reschedule the race. Updates will be posted ASAP.

The ASCS Sizzlin Summer Speedweek continues Friday, July 22, at Batesville Motor Speedway in Batesville, Ark.

The breakdown per night is as follows: Nightly Payout: 1. $3,000; 2. $2,000; 3. $1,000; 4. $800; 5. $700; 6. $600; 7. $500; 8. $480; 9. $460; 10. $440; 11. $420; 12.-22. $400; Non-Transfer: $100

Tentative times, prices, and other information on each event are as follows and are subject to change without notice.

Friday, July 22, 2022

Batesville Motor Speedway (Batesville, Ark.)

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Draw: 6:00 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:35 P.M.

Grandstands: 5:30 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:15 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Tickets: $20

Youth (6-11): $10

Kids 5 & Under: Free

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour w/ ASCS Mid-South Region

IMCA Modifieds, Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks, Cruisers

Phone: (870) 613-1337

Address: 5090 Heber Springs Rd Locust Grove, AR 72550

Saturday, July 23, 2022

I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.)

Pits: 4:30 P.M.

Grandstands: 4:30 P.M.

Draw: 5:15 P.M. – 5:45 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:00 P.M.

Hot Laps: 6:45 P.M.

Racing: 7:30 P.M.

Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld

RACEceiver: 454.000

Tickets: $20

Kids 12 & Under: Free

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour w/ ASCS Mid-South Region

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series and IMCA Stock Cars

Phone: (501) 455-4567

Address: 12297 I-30 # A, Little Rock, AR 72209

Wednesday, July 27, 2022

Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, Kan.)

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:15 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Tickets: $20

Seniors: $15

Kids 12 & Under: Free

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

USRA B-Mods, Factory Stocks, Pure Stocks

Phone: (620) 330-0485

Address: 1324 County Rd. 1600 Caney, KS 67333

Thursday, July 28, 2022

81-Speedway (Park City, Kan.)

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:15 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Tickets: $20

Youth (11-14): $10

Kids 10 & Under: Free

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour

USRA B-Mods and Stock Cars

Phone: (316) 755-1781

Address: 7700 N Broadway St. Park City, KS 67219

Friday, July 29, 2022

Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, Okla.)

Pits: 4:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:05 P.M.

Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M.

Racing: 8:00 P.M.

Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld

RACEceiver: 454.000

Tickets: $20

Youth (11-14): $5

Kids 10 & Under: Free

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour w/ASCS Sooner

Sooner Late Models, Factory Stocks, Dwarf Cars

Phone: (918) 247-7223

Address: 18450 W Highway 66 Kellyville, OK 74039.

Saturday, July 30, 2022

Salina Highbanks Speedway (Salina, Okla.)

Pits: 3:00 P.M.

Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.

Draw: 5:00 P.M. – 5:30 P.M.

Driver’s Meeting: 5:45 P.M.

Hot Laps: 6:30 P.M.

Racing: 7:15 P.M.

Muffler: Open

RACEceiver: 454.000

Tickets: $20

Youth (6-12): $10

Kids 5 & Under: Free

Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour w/ASCS Sooner Region

USRA B-Mods and Pure Stocks

Phone: (918) 434-7223

Address: 3164 OK-20, Pryor, OK 74361

The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.

For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.

For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com , follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

Quick Notes:

Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour

What: Lucas Oil ASCS Speedweek powered by Smiley's Racing Products

Where: Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma,

Race Dates:

July 21, 2022 – Tulsa Speedway (Tulsa, Okla.) - RAIN

July 22, 2022 – Batesville Motor Speedway (Batesville, Ark.) w/Mid-South

July 23, 2022 – I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.) w/Mid-South

July 27, 2022 – Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, Kan.)

July 28, 2022 – 81-Speedway (Park City, Kan.)

July 29, 2022 – Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, Okla.)

July 30, 2022 – Salina Highbanks Speedway (Salina, Okla.)

