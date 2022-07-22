Mother Nature Wins Speedweek Opener At Tulsa Speedway

The forecast of two percent all day proved more than that Thursday night as Mother Nature moved in as Hot Laps got underway at Tulsa Speedway and put an end to the action with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.
All drivers that drew in received 50 show-up points. Save Pit Passes and Tickets as track and series officials are working on a date to reschedule the race. Updates will be posted ASAP.
The ASCS Sizzlin Summer Speedweek continues Friday, July 22, at Batesville Motor Speedway in Batesville, Ark.
The breakdown per night is as follows: Nightly Payout: 1. $3,000; 2. $2,000; 3. $1,000; 4. $800; 5. $700; 6. $600; 7. $500; 8. $480; 9. $460; 10. $440; 11. $420; 12.-22. $400; Non-Transfer: $100
Tentative times, prices, and other information on each event are as follows and are subject to change without notice.
Friday, July 22, 2022
Batesville Motor Speedway (Batesville, Ark.)
Pits: 4:00 P.M.
Draw: 6:00 P.M. – 6:30 P.M.
Driver’s Meeting: 6:35 P.M.
Grandstands: 5:30 P.M.
Hot Laps: 7:15 P.M.
Racing: 8:00 P.M.
Muffler: Open
RACEceiver: 454.000
Tickets: $20
Youth (6-11): $10
Kids 5 & Under: Free
Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour w/ ASCS Mid-South Region
IMCA Modifieds, Stock Cars, Hobby Stocks, Cruisers
Phone: (870) 613-1337
Address: 5090 Heber Springs Rd Locust Grove, AR 72550
Website: http://
batesvillemotorspeedway.com
Social Media: http://www.facebook.
com/BatesvilleMotorSpeedway
Saturday, July 23, 2022
I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.)
Pits: 4:30 P.M.
Grandstands: 4:30 P.M.
Draw: 5:15 P.M. – 5:45 P.M.
Driver’s Meeting: 6:00 P.M.
Hot Laps: 6:45 P.M.
Racing: 7:30 P.M.
Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld
RACEceiver: 454.000
Tickets: $20
Kids 12 & Under: Free
Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour w/ ASCS Mid-South Region
COMP Cams Super Dirt Series and IMCA Stock Cars
Phone: (501) 455-4567
Address: 12297 I-30 # A, Little Rock, AR 72209
Website: http://www.i-
30speedway.com
Social Media: http://www.facebook.
com/I-30-Speedway- 132861716779250
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, Kan.)
Pits: 4:00 P.M.
Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.
Draw: 5:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.
Driver’s Meeting: 6:15 P.M.
Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M.
Racing: 8:00 P.M.
Muffler: Open
RACEceiver: 454.000
Tickets: $20
Seniors: $15
Kids 12 & Under: Free
Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour
USRA B-Mods, Factory Stocks, Pure Stocks
Phone: (620) 330-0485
Address: 1324 County Rd. 1600 Caney, KS 67333
Website: http://www.
caneyvalleyspeedway.net
Social Media: http://www.facebook.
com/Caneyvalleyspeedway
Thursday, July 28, 2022
81-Speedway (Park City, Kan.)
Pits: 4:00 P.M.
Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.
Draw: 5:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.
Driver’s Meeting: 6:15 P.M.
Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M.
Racing: 8:00 P.M.
Muffler: Open
RACEceiver: 454.000
Tickets: $20
Youth (11-14): $10
Kids 10 & Under: Free
Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour
USRA B-Mods and Stock Cars
Phone: (316) 755-1781
Address: 7700 N Broadway St. Park City, KS 67219
Website: http://www.
81speedway.com
Social Media: http://www.facebook.
com/race81Speedway
Friday, July 29, 2022
Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, Okla.)
Pits: 4:00 P.M.
Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.
Draw: 5:30 P.M. – 6:00 P.M.
Driver’s Meeting: 6:05 P.M.
Hot Laps: 7:00 P.M.
Racing: 8:00 P.M.
Muffler: ASCS Schoenfeld
RACEceiver: 454.000
Tickets: $20
Youth (11-14): $5
Kids 10 & Under: Free
Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour w/ASCS Sooner
Sooner Late Models, Factory Stocks, Dwarf Cars
Phone: (918) 247-7223
Address: 18450 W Highway 66 Kellyville, OK 74039.
Website: http://www.
creekcountyspeedway.co
Social Media: http://www.facebook.
com/CreekCountySpeedway
Saturday, July 30, 2022
Salina Highbanks Speedway (Salina, Okla.)
Pits: 3:00 P.M.
Grandstands: 5:00 P.M.
Draw: 5:00 P.M. – 5:30 P.M.
Driver’s Meeting: 5:45 P.M.
Hot Laps: 6:30 P.M.
Racing: 7:15 P.M.
Muffler: Open
RACEceiver: 454.000
Tickets: $20
Youth (6-12): $10
Kids 5 & Under: Free
Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour w/ASCS Sooner Region
USRA B-Mods and Pure Stocks
Phone: (918) 434-7223
Address: 3164 OK-20, Pryor, OK 74361
The 2022 season will mark the 31st year of competition for the American Sprint Car Series. Spearheaded by the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, the ASCS Nation includes Regional Tours that encompass both wing and non-wing competition.
For fans not able to attend, the series can be seen live on two platforms, with RaceOnTexas.com on FloRacing.com featuring National Tour events in tandem. Both are subscription-based sites. FloRacing.com is $20 per month, billed annually at $150 per year. RaceOnTexas.com All Access is $39.99 per month.
For other news, notes, and information on any of the tours under the ASCS banner, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com
, follow on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).
Quick Notes:
Who: Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour
What: Lucas Oil ASCS Speedweek powered by Smiley’s Racing Products
Where: Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma,
Race Dates:
July 21, 2022 – Tulsa Speedway (Tulsa, Okla.) - RAIN
July 22, 2022 – Batesville Motor Speedway (Batesville, Ark.) w/Mid-South
July 23, 2022 – I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.) w/Mid-South
July 27, 2022 – Caney Valley Speedway (Caney, Kan.)
July 28, 2022 – 81-Speedway (Park City, Kan.)
July 29, 2022 – Creek County Speedway (Sapulpa, Okla.)
July 30, 2022 – Salina Highbanks Speedway (Salina, Okla.)
ASCS PR