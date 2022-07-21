DIRTcar Summer Nationals at Thunderbird Raceway Postponed to Sunday, July 24

Rain showers that descended over the Thunderbird Raceway during Wednesday’s Heat Race action have forced DIRTcar and track officials to postpone the remainder of the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals competition to Sunday, July 24.

Gates will open at 2pm Sunday; cars will hit the track at 5pm to pick up the program where it was halted.

Both tours are back in action Thursday, July 21, at Butler Motor Speedway in Quincy, MI.

For more updates on the DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Summit Modified Nationals, visit DIRTcarSummerNationals. com or follow the tours on Twitter, Facebook and Insta gram.

DIRTcar Series PR