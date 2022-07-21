Kevin Lacroix Aims for Consistency Out West

The trip out west is back on the NASCAR Pinty's schedule as the series heads to Edmonton and then Saskatoon in the next few days. The Wetaskiwin track, 50 kilometres outside Edmonton, will be the first venue hosting a 300-lap race.

Kevin Lacroix, championship leader, is looking for consistency in the three events held at Edmonton International Raceway and at Sutherland Automotive Speedway in Saskatchewan.

"I'm glad we're starting in Edmonton because we've always done well there," said Lacroix. "Our goal is to score as many points as possible to get to Saskatoon in a good position for the championship. Indeed, the driver of the #74 Lacroix Tuning | ESR Performance Wheels | La Boulonnerie car is leading in the standings, but only by 3 points!

"We are always better on flat ovals, like Edmonton International Raceway. The car is ready, and the team has worked very hard."

In 2017, Lacroix led the race but was hit midway through the event, causing his bumper to break. In 2018, he finished 2nd after leading for most of the race. The 2019 race was cut short due to rain, preventing Lacroix from moving up the field.

The Bayer 300 will start at 8:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 23. It will be a 300-lap event, with a 5-minute break on lap 150.

Kevin Lecroix PR