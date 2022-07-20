GMS Racing ARCA Pocono Preview

Notes:

- Daniel Dye will make his first career start at Pocono Raceway on Friday evening, July 22, in the General Tire Delivers 200. Dye will drive the GMS Racing No. 43 Champion Container Chevrolet.

- The Deland, Florida driver currently sits third in ARCA Menards Series national points, 2-points out of second, and just 8 from the series lead.

- The General Tire Delivers 200 can be seen on FS1 and the FOX Sports app Friday at 6:30 p.m. ET. Coverage will also be provided by the Motor Racing Network, on SiriusXM Satelite Radio, and through ARCAracing.com.

- Behind-the-scenes updates and content will be posted to Daniel's Twitter account on race day, @danieldye43.

Quote:

"I'm excited for the opportunity to go race at another big track for the first time. Thankful to have Champion Container on the racecar again Friday and to have them at the track with us as well."