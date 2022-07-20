Brody Roa Heads to Indiana Sprint Week

For the first time since 2019, Southern California sprint car racer Brody Roa is headed to the grueling Indiana Sprint Week. Beginning Friday at the Gas City I69 Speedway, Sprint Week will feature eight races, on eight different tracks within the space of nine days.

Roa, who lives in Garden Grove, heads into Sprint Week after winning the inaugural Bubby Jones/Ray Scheetz Memorial at Perris Auto Speedway on June 25th. That victory came two weeks after a second-place finish in the USAC/CRA main event at the Ventura Raceway.

While the win was his first of the 2022 campaign, Roa has had a good first half of the season. Thus far in 12 sprint car starts, the 31-year-old has 10 top 10 finishes and seven top fives. In addition to his starts in sprint cars, in January at the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma, he placed 15th in his preliminary night A Main, and 13th in the C Main at the finale.

Trying to put the fun back into his racing, over the winter Roa made the decision to not race for points in 2022. Thus far in those twelve main events starts, he has raced with four sanctioning bodies. The bodies are the aforementioned USAC/CRA Series, ASCS/CAS, and the winged King of Thunder and the World of Outlaws Series.

Roa, and his father Brett, left on the trek to the Midwest on Tuesday night. It will be their fifth Indiana Sprint Week. However, this time around they will be missing award-winning crew chief Zac Bozanich and longtime mechanic Joe Gibb who was unable to make the trip. The Roa’s will be joined by regular crew member Tyler Stockton and Pennsylvanian Zach Hollinger for the eight nights of action.

“Oh, I am excited,” the “Pride of Garden Grove” said when asked if he was pumped to be going back to Sprint Week. “It is going to be fun and it is going to be exciting. What I am looking forward to the most back there is the same as every trip. Lawrenceburg! I love going there.”

One thing that every driver must be concerned about right now is the tire situation. They are hard to come by for everyone including Roa.

“It is still a little questionable,” the driver frustratingly explained. “I think I found enough tires that were in good shape. Jason May (who owns the #8M 360 Roa occasionally drives) basically cleared his trailer out of what he had. That puts us in really good shape on left rears. I don’t know if we will even have to get a left rear while we are back there. I have one new medium, so at least we are showing up with something for the right rear. I have talked to some people about some good takeoffs they have. So, we have some tires to at least get started during the week. I just have to be sure we bring some home to hopefully run Santa Maria on August 6th in Jason’s car.”

After Friday’s race at Gas City, the series will travel to Kokomo Saturday, Lawrenceburg on Sunday, and the Circle City Speedway on Monday. Tuesday will be a night off before returning for the second half of the series on Wednesday at Terre Haute, Lincoln Park on Thursday, and Friday at Bloomington. The series will wrap up on the 30th at Tri State Speedway. As soon as that race is over, Roa will high tail it back to California to prepare for the reopening of one of his best tracks, the Santa Maria Raceway on August 6th.

Roa thanks all his sponsors for being able to take on Indiana Sprint Week and extends a special thanks to HD Industries, Burris Racing, and Inland Rigging who came up big for this special trip.

For fans who collect racing shirts, see Roa at each race. He will be bringing his newly released shirts on the trip and will have plenty available.

Local fans who cannot make it to Indiana for Sprint Week can catch all the action live on Flo Racing. Full details on how you can watch are available at https://www.floracing.com/.

In 2022, Roa will race USAC/CRA, USAC National, and other select events, in his #91R BR Performance/HD Industries Eagle. He will also drive the #8M for May Motorsports in select USAC West Coast events. The 2019 USAC Southwest and 2017 USAC West Coast champion is always open to discussing other driving opportunities.

Roa and the team want to thank the following sponsors for making the 2022 season possible. HD Industries, Burris Racing, Sander Engineering, Inland Rigging, Caltrol, “Biker” Bruce Fischer, Competition Suspension, ALR Virtual Services, K-1 Race Gear, Molecule, Rod End Supply, Driven Racing Oil, Baldwin Filters, and NGK Spark Plugs. In addition, the veteran driver offers thanks to RDM Mechanics, Fastenal, Coopers Propane, Ten West Towing, Ten West Environmental, TJM Distribution, and Westco International for sponsoring the #8M he will pilot for Jayson May on 10 occasions in 2022.

If you or your company would like to jump on board and receive recognition as a team partner throughout the 2022 racing season, please give the two-time USAC champion racer a phone call or drop him a note at the contact information on the top of this release.

Fans can learn more about Roa and the team at https://www.brodyroa.com/. Fans can also check out the team news at Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/ br91r/.

To keep up with May Motorsports, please check out and “like” its Facebook page. https://www.facebook. com/MayMotorsports8M

BRP PR