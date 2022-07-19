Daniel Dye - Montana Recap

Race Notes:

- Daniel made his first start in a Racing Dynamiks owned super late model in the 31st Annual Montana 200 at Mission Valley Super Oval on Saturday, July 16.

- DD drove The UBU Project, Heise LED No. 43 car to victory lane in Friday's Montana 200 Qualifying race.

- Dye started third on Saturday night for the 200-lap event and battled amongst the leaders through the race's opening stages. Minor adjustments were made to the No. 43 car by crew chief Mark Martin and the team during the race break.

- Following the break, Daniel drove to second and was chasing the race leader down as the fastest car on the racetrack. Then, on lap 101, the battery began to fail, ultimately forcing Daniel to pit road and out of the race.

Next:

ARCA Menards Series

General Tire Delivers 200

Friday, July 22 - 6:30 p.m. ET

Pocono Raceway

Long Pond, Pennsylvania

FS1, MRN Radio, SiriusXM, FOX Sports App

Southern Super Series

Saturday, July 23 - 9:00 p.m. ET

Five Flags Speedway

Pensacola, Florida

Racing America

Daniel Dye PR