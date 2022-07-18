MyRacePass becomes official website builder for MPM Marketing

With MPM Marketing’s clientele increasing with each month, founder Tonya McCallister is taking the next step to ensure that all of them are getting the recognition they deserve.



McCallister has formed a partnership with MyRacePass, which is a company that specializes in providing professional, mobile-optimized websites. MyRacePass will become the official website builder for MPM Marketing by overhauling the current website and offering their services to any driver represented by McCallister.



Ben Shelton, who is the director of MyRacePass’ website division, said that teaming up with McCallister is exactly what the company needed as it continues to expand and is eagerly looking forward to creating top quality websites for everyone involved with MPM Marketing.



“Partnering with Tonya McCallister allows MyRacePass to continue to branch into new motorsports disciplines via MPM Marketing’s impressive portfolio,” Shelton said. “It’s exciting to work with all of her great clients and provide them cutting-edge website technology.”



Founded in 2008 as Driver Websites, MyRacePass rebranded to its current name in 2014 and prides itself as a premier racing resource in the industry. They accomplish this goal by bringing content together and distributing it back through a social network of drivers, tracks, sanctioning bodies, and other related companies.



MyRacePass’ acquisition of MSR Mafia Marketing & PR Services back in August of 2021 only solidified their commitment to offer top-tier websites across the motorsports industry. This included bringing in Shelton, who was MSR Mafia’s founder.



With MyRacePass continuing to expand their influence, McCallister said now was the right time to team up with Shelton and Josh Holt, who was a founding member of Driver Websites and is currently the director of business & marketing for MyRacePass.



McCallister added that having MyRacePass as an ally is crucial for MPM Marketing as many teams and drivers begin to direct more focus towards their online presence.



“We aren’t in the website business, but we all must have them in order to make our online presence known and increase brand establishment,” McCallister said. “MyRacePass has been one of elite website builders for some time now and [me, Ben, and Josh] have been able to work out the details. They have everything streamlined, so it just makes sense for them to take care of the websites.”



Now entering her 18th year of owning MPM Marketing, McCallister stressed the importance of keeping up with an ever-evolving industry and said the goal of her relationship with MyRacePass is to ensure her clients have modern yet affordable websites.



Shelton has always held a tremendous amount of respect for McCallister and her efforts towards promoting the drivers under the MPM Marketing banner. He envisions nothing but success in helping McCallister’s client base find more support through all the services provided by MyRacePass.



“Tonya and her family have a long, storied history in motorsports,” Shelton said. “She’s built a strong reputation in the industry, and we look forward to working hand-in-hand with her to help racers and teams reach their marketing goals.”

MPM PR