Brilliant Second Place for Ranger, Camirand Fights his Way into the Top10

Paillé Course//Racing scored a third consecutive podium finish when Andrew Ranger got a brilliant runner-up finish, Friday, as the NASCAR Pinty’s series was at the Honda Indy in the streets of Toronto. Marc-Antoine Camirand finished in a well-fought ninth place after he started from the back of the field.

Ranger was excited to be back in the streets of Toronto after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. And he showed that his GM Paillé/Chevrolet Canada n°27 Camaro could be very fast right from the beginning of the day.

He scored the pole position during the practice and qualifying session, with the fastest time of 1:16:776, being the only car below the 1:17 mark. After the start of the race, Ranger dropped second after four laps, but kept a very fast pace.

“I was following Kevin (Lacroix), waiting for an opportunity, but I was not faster than him. We were running at the same pace, so I was not able to pressure him enough to make a move for the first place. It is difficult to pass on the Toronto street course,” stated Ranger.

He scored a well-deserved runner-up finish at the end of the 35 laps of the Grand Prix of Toronto. “I’m proud to get another podium finish for the Paillé Course//Racing team. I am very happy to come back strong after mechanical issues in Newfoundland, and I’m primed for the next races, as the next weeks will be very busy for us,” he said.

His Paillé Course//Racing teammate Marc-Antoine Camirand had a more eventful day but managed to fight his way back to top ten. Scoring the fifth quickest time in qualifying, he was forced to start the race from the rear of the field. He received a penalty because he didn’t use the designated brand-new qualifying tires during practice and qualifying that were condensed in one single session.

From the start of the race, he fought hard to move his GM Paillé/Chevrolet Canada n°96 Camaro from 25th to 13th place but collided with another car while battling for positions and punctured his left front tire. He went back to the pits to change the tire and stayed on the lead lap. From that moment on, Camirand managed to climb back the field for the second time and finally scored a well-fought ninth-place finish.

“After everything that happened today, I think that this top-10 finish is not too bad in those circumstances. We score some precious championship points, and we stand second in the standings, only three points from the lead. We are entering a crucial part of the season with the trip West, and I’m sure we can come back strong up there”, Camirand concluded.

Paillé Course//Racing, Andrew Ranger and Marc-Antoine Camirand will now head to Alberta, next Saturday, as the NASCAR Pinty’s series begins its Western swing at Edmonton International Raceway.

