Rebel Rock Takes Lime Rock with Late Charge

LAKEVILLE, Conn. – Returning to a favorite racetrack proved to be just the tonic for Rebel Rock Racing.

Robin Liddell took the wheel of Rebel Rock’s No. 71 Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R from Frank DePew and stamped his authority on the second half of the Lime Rock Park 120, claiming the Grand Sport (GS) class victory Saturday in Round 7 of the 2022 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge.

Liddell moved from 10th to fourth place before making a green-flag pit stop with 57 minutes remaining in the two-hour contest. Just three minutes later, a full-course caution waved when Eric Foss (No. 56 Murillo Racing Mercedes-AMG GT4) tapped Matt Plumb (No. 46 Team TGM Porsche 718 GT4 RS Clubsport) into a traffic-induced crash.

After the leaders completed pit stops under yellow, Liddell found himself in third place, trailing Kyle Marcelli in the No. 877 JG Wentworth Racing by PF Racing Ford Mustang GT4 and Mike Skeen in the No. 55 FCP Euro by Ricca Autosport Mercedes when racing resumed with a little more than half an hour remaining. Liddell made quick work of Skeen, then set about cutting into a 5.4-second deficit to leader Marcelli.

Once clear of lapped traffic, Liddell closed quickly on Marcelli and the Camaro passed the Mustang exiting Big Bend with 12 minutes to go. Marcelli held tough through the subsequent Left Hander and Right Hander and regained the lead through the Uphill Bend.

Liddell repeated his pass at Big Bend the following lap, and this time, Marcelli was unable to respond. Marcelli and Billy Johnson (No. 59 Kohr Motorsports Ford Mustang GT4) waged an exciting scrap over the final 10 minutes, but both were ultimately passed by Trent Hindman in the No. 7 Volt Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT4 he shared with Alan Brynjolfsson.

Liddell crossed the line 2.951 seconds ahead of Hindman to earn his 14th career victory in Michelin Pilot Challenge competition. He also claimed a GS class victory at Lime Rock in 2018 when teamed with Matt Bell. The win was DePew’s fifth in Michelin Pilot Challenge.

“We had a difficult year in 2021, with a lot of incidents and just disappointment,” Liddell said. “This year, we have put solid races under our belt and are finishing the best we can – some top-10s, some top-fours and now a win, which is great. I’m super happy, the team did a great job, and the car always performs well here.

“We made a good call to get out of that traffic melee we were in, and when the yellow came out, we were in a great spot with the undercut,” he added. “But it was a blinking hard race – lots of contact, lots of battling, but we managed to bring the car home in one piece. We had better tires at the end, and that really made the difference. I just had more grip and they couldn’t hang with us.”

Behind Hindman, Marcelli and co-driver Sheena Monk took third place in the No. 877 Mustang.

The second-place finish was a big boost for Brynjolfsson and Hindman in the GS point standings. They extended their advantage over Foss to 265 points after Foss and Kenton Koch were credited with 19th place in the No. 56 Mercedes.