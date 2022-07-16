It's a second win this season and a second career victory in the streets of Toronto for Kevin Lacroix! The driver of the #74 Lacroix Tuning | ESR Performance Wheels | La Boulonnerie claimed the win last Friday, July 15, at the Honda Toronto Indy and regained the lead in the drivers' championship.

Having qualified fourth in the combined practice and qualifying session, Lacroix started from a prime position for the race. Indeed, it is always challenging to pass in the narrow streets lined with walls.

"I am very happy with the result because I made mistakes in the last two races. So I'm delighted to break the bad luck and get the season back on track by scoring valuable championship points."

The race was stopped several times as the walls surrounding the 2.8 km urban track took their toll on several drivers. Patience, experience and agility allowed Lacroix to make his way to the front of the pack.

"Normally, the wait in the car before the start is always gruesome, but this time, that made me win the race!" An unusual, but very true statement. Lacroix explains, "I was in my car ready to go on the track, and since I had a lot of time, I took note of my reference points in my mirror, a trivial thing I don't usually do. This exercise on the false grid allowed me to go from 4th to 2nd place during a restart since I didn't hesitate about the space between my competitor and my car."

Same scenario when he grabbed the lead. It was not an easy last few laps with Andrew Ranger in his rear end. However, Lacroix did not give in to the pressure and led the final lap, which was spectacular, to say the least.

"I am looking forward to the western trip and going to Edmonton, where we have had success and are usually fast,” Kevin Lacroix concluded. Indeed, Lacroix Motorsport's next event will be at Edmonton International Raceway on July 23.

Kevin Lecroix PR