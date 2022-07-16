Moles Scores First USAC Win At Jefferson County

Mitchel Moles passed Ryan Timms in traffic on lap seven and then would hold him off late to score his first career USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series victory in Friday night’s Mid-America Midget Week feature at Jefferson County Speedway Friday night as the two drivers gave Toyota its third consecutive one-two finish in USAC competition.

Moles, the leading contender for Rookie of the Year honors, had previously scored four top-five finishes this season, including a runner-up showing at Port City Raceway and a third-place result at Tri-State. With the victory, his CB Industries team becomes the fourth different Toyota-powered team to win a USAC national midget feature race this season as they join RMS Racing, Keith Kunz Motorsports and Dave Mac Dalby Motorsports.

Friday’s 30-lap feature event saw three different leaders in the first seven laps as pole-sitter Justin Grant would lead the first two circuits before Timms would pass him running the top side on lap three. Timms would hold down the point position for the next four laps before getting caught up behind lapped traffic coming out of turn four on lap six, opening the door for Moles to go around him on the outside to move into first.

Timms stayed right on Moles tail for much of the race and appeared to have a chance to overtake Moles for the lead just past the midway point as he slid him into one, only to get stuck behind lapped traffic, with Moles moving back past on the top side. Behind them, Grant would run third and series point leader Buddy Kofoid had climbed up to fourth.

A key point in the race occurred after a caution came out on lap 26, leaving a five-lap shootout for the win. On the restart, Timms making just his fourth USAC start of the season, would get out of line which resulted in USAC waving another yellow and Timms being moved back one position. On the following restart, it would take two laps for Timms to regain second on lap 27. He would make a late charge for the lead, but Moles was able to him off and take home the win by a narrow .7 seconds. Jerry Coons Jr. would finish third, followed by Toyota drivers Kofoid and Cannon McIntosh rounding out the top five. It was the third straight podium finish for the 15-year-old Timms.

The USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series will close out Mid-America Midget Week on Saturday night at Jefferson County Speedway with a $10,000 first prize going to the winner.

Quotes:

Mitchel Moles, CB Industries: “I can’t thank everyone with CB Industries enough. It feels like it’s 116 degrees out here and they all still work their tails off whether we are good or bad. And obviously Toyota, Pristine Auction, NOS Energy Drink, Mobil 1, KC Dry Wall, and everyone who helps out. They gave me a darn good car and I had to finish this one off for them. Thomas Meseraull told me climbing into a sprint car last week that when the racetrack slows down, so does everybody else and you don’t have to run so hard. I took that into consideration, and I slowed it down and I think I actually got a lot faster at the end. Glad to put one away finally.”

Ryan Timms, Keith Kunz Motorsports: “We definitely had a car to win tonight. It was tricky. I got out to the lead pretty early. I expected someone to come around me eventually. It was a good race. Jarrett (Martin) had the car tuned up. I think maybe we could have run. Congrats to Mitchel for winning. I went for a slider a few times thinking the lapped cars were far enough ahead of me, but they weren’t.”

