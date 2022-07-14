Deegan Set To Take On Strong Field Of Stars In Pevely, MO Race

The stars of the Camping World SRX Series are set to run their fifth event of the season, this coming Saturday night, July 16th. The race, presented by Federated Car Care, will be held at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Missouri. One talented young racer who will be making her first appearance at the track is California’s Hailie Deegan.

Deegan will be behind the wheel of one of the 13 SRX cars competing just two days before her 21st birthday. Growing up racing off-road and on dirt, Deegan has transitioned to being a full-time racer with the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. On her way through the racing ranks, Deegan became the first female driver to have won races with the West Series.

Last season, Deegan was named the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Most Popular Driver on her way to a 17th place point standing finish. This past weekend, she showed her ability on a road course, claiming her best finish of the season at Mid-Ohio.

Deegan very well may be one to contend with this Saturday night, as her best SRX finish came last season at another dirt track, Knoxville Speedway. In that race, Deegan finished second to Tony Stewart.

Deegan’s competition will come from a mix of IndyCar and NASCAR stars in addition to a Trans-Am superstar. Ryan Hunter-Reay, Paul Tracy, Matt Kenseth, Tony Kanaan, Tony Stewart, Michael Waltrip, Bobby Labonte, Ken Schrader, Ryan Newman, Greg Biffle, Marco Andretti, and Ernie Francis, Jr. will all take on the Pevely dirt. The DIRTcar Modified class will also race on Saturday night.

Grandstands open at 2:00 PM on Saturday afternoon with Modified hotlaps at 3:30, SRX practice at 4:00, SRX Q&A at 5:45, SRX racing at 7:00, and Modified racing at 9:30.

Discounted advance sale tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3zAuRMb and more info is online at www.trackenterprises.com and www.federatedautopartsraceway.com.

I-55 Speedway PR