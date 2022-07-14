Kevin Lacroix Is Thrilled to Be Back in the Streets of Toronto!

The Honda Indy Toronto holds a special place in Kevin Lacroix's motorsports career. In addition to winning the 2017 NASCAR Pinty's race, Lacroix competed in Formula Atlantic about 15 years ago.

He will take to the streets of Toronto this Friday in his #74 Lacroix Tuning | ESR Performance Wheels | La Boulonnerie car as the NASCAR Pinty's Series races alongside IndyCar, back at Exhibition Place after a two-year hiatus due to the global pandemic.

"I can't wait to get back there," Lacroix says. "I like urban tracks; they suit my driving style. The layout is fun but challenging; I've had success there and misfortune."

He goes on to say, "It's a big event; the atmosphere is electric, and the fans are always out in the stands and around the venue."

The Lacroix Motorsports crew has had time to work on the road course car, as the last few events were held on ovals, "we should be fast in Toronto, the car is good, and I know the track by heart. My experience combined with the work of my teammates is the perfect formula for a good day!

The Canadian NASCAR Series will only be on track for two sessions on Friday, July 15; practice/qualifying and then the Grand Prix of Toronto at 4:00 p.m.

Kevin LeCroix PR