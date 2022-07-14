Meseraull, Toyota Dominate In USAC At Solomon Valley

It took Thomas Meseraull 10 laps to work his way to the front, but once he took over the top spot, he would run away from the field in winning night two of the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series’ Mid-America Midget Week at Solomon Valley Raceway Wednesday. Keith Kunz Motorsports teammates Buddy Kofoid and Ryan Timms would finish second and third to give Toyota a sweep of the podium for the second straight night.

The triumph is the second of the season for Meseraull after previously winning at Tri-State Speedway in June. He also won the opening night of the USAC indoor special event in Du Quoin at the Southern Illinois Center. Overall, it’s his tenth national midget feature victory with RMS Racing and Toyota.

Cannon McIntosh, the recent winner of the USAC Nationals at Huset’s Speedway, took over the point position at the green flag with Kofoid running second, Ethan Mitchell in third and Meseraull running fourth, but it took just two laps before Meseraull took over the third spot while McIntosh battled with Kofoid.

On lap nine, Kofoid would throw a slider at McIntosh into turn four to take over the lead. McIntosh would pull up next to his rival coming back down the front straight and then try to go low into turn two as Kofoid battled to hold him off. As the two leaders focused on each other, Meseraull would take advantage by splitting the two cars coming out of turn two on lap 10 to take the lead down the back straight.

Kofoid would continue to battle with Meseraull through the half-way point before “T-Mez” eventually opened up a 1.3-second lead by lap 17 of the 30-lap feature. Behind the two front-runners, Tuesday night’s winner Ryan Timms was clearly the driver on the move, climbing up from his 16th starting position to move into the top five by lap 15. Timms would then pass Justin Grant for fourth on lap 17 and overtake McIntosh for third on lap 20.

Upfront it was all Meseraull as he stretched his lead out to more than two seconds. At the same time, Timms would begin to close on Kofoid. As Meseraull came around to take the checkered flag, Timms made a big run for the second position, but Kofoid would hold him off by less than a tenth of a second. McIntosh would come in fourth.

Four more Toyota drivers would claim top-10 finishing positions on the night as Mitchel Moles placed sixth, Justin Grant was seventh, Cade Lewis finished eighth and Jade Avedisian was ninth. Earlier in the evening, the 15-year-old Avedisian became just the fourth female driver in USAC midget history to earn two Fast Qualifier awards. It was her second in her last six races.

Mid-America Midget Week will take Thursday off before closing out the week’s events with a pair of races at Jefferson County Speedway in Fairbury, Nebraska, on Friday and Saturday night.

Quotes:

Thomas Meseraull RMS Racing: “I just had to stay in front of Buddy. He was throwing some sliders, but I was able to keep it up front. I’m stoked for my team, RMS Racing, who gave me a great car tonight. This place (Solomon Valley) looks awesome just so full of people. Thanks to everyone who here for coming out.”

Buddy Kofoid, Keith Kunz Motorsports: “We got some of our speed back. We were just a little off. It was a tricky track. We’ll take second and move on to one of my favorite places in Jefferson County and see how it goes.”

Ryan Timms, Keith Kunz Motorsports: “I think I got some cautions at the right time. In three and four, I could run the bottom pretty well. I’m definitely happy to get a third from 16th. It gives us some momentum going into Fairbury.”

TRD PR