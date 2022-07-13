Kyle Larson and Brad Sweet to Promote New, Mid-Week Sprint Car Series

Kyle Larson, the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion, Kings Royal winner and Knoxville Nationals champion, has partnered with three-time defending World of Outlaws Series Champion Brad Sweet to launch a new sprint car series in 2023. The High Limit Sprint Car Series will feature a 12-race schedule with mid-week races paying as high as $50,000-to-win.

High Limit will feature Larson and other top 410 sprint car drivers from around the world battling for industry-leading purses. Of the 12 events, two marquee events are planned to feature a $50,000-to-win and $140,000 total purse. The other ten events will pay $23,000-to-win and $80,000 in total purse. Plus, the series offers an end of the year points fund totaling $120,000.

“Our mission is to help sprint car racing become bigger and better,” said Larson. “The High Limit Sprint Car Series will not only create more opportunities for sprint car drivers to race mid-week shows for big money, but also give dirt track fans more great racing to attend. They can watch live or on-demand too, thanks to FloRacing. I’m very excited to get it started.”

FloRacing, a premiere live streaming platform for motorsports, will provide live streaming coverage of the High Limit Sprint Car Series, which will compete at dirt track venues across the United States on Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday nights. FloRacing is part of FloSports, a leading sports streaming and original content platform featuring over 25 vertical sports categories.

While dates and venues for the inaugural 2023 season will be announced at a later date, a special kick-off event – the High Limit Open – will take place Tuesday, August 16th at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Ind. with live streaming coverage provided by FloRacing. The High Limit Open will offer a $70,000 total event purse with $22,022-to-win. Larson leads what is expected to be an exciting, highly competitive field in the #57 Finley Farms entry owned by Silva Motorsports. Further entries will be announced as they come in.

Starting today, general admission tickets for the High Limit Open are available on the Ticket Hoss mobile app powered by PitPay (download link: gettickethoss.com/l0n). Advance general admission tickets are $35 for adults and $15 for children ages 6-12. Adult tickets rise to $40 at the gate on race day, kids prices will stay the same. Admission is free for children ages 5 and under.

High Limit Spring Car Series PR