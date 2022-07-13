ACT 91 Makes it to Finish Line in Pennsylvania

The United States Motorsports Association (USMA) and the Motorsports Council of Pennsylvania (MCP) are pleased to announce Act 91 of 2022 (formerly SB 1171) was signed into law by Pennsylvania Governor Wolf on July 11th, 2022. This new law clarifies Federal interstate commerce laws as it relates to transporting various truck/trailer combinations throughout the State of Pennsylvania.

Specifically, the new law amends PA Title #75 exempting motorsports tow vehicles/trailers up to 26,001 lbs. (tow vehicle, trailer, and/or combined weight of both) from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) regulations.

Here is a link to where you can read the law as it relates to Motorsports:

Click here to read the Bill.

An important provision in Act 91 exempts individuals traveling to a motorsports event from federal laws provided they do not have an employment contract requiring participation in the event, Not Withstanding, the receipt of prize money or sponsorship. This will be very positive for many of the estimated 5,000 race teams based in Pennsylvania as well as those traveling to the Commonwealth for Motorsports events.

"As Chairman of the PA Motorsports Caucus, I was happy to sponsor the racing amendment to Senate Bill 1171", stated PA Representative David Maloney (Berks). "This will be very helpful to all racers in our state, particularly grassroots race teams across the spectrum of Motorsports."

The USMA and MCP would like to recognize Representative Maloney for his efforts in passing this legislation as well as PA Representatives Dawn Keefer (York) and Barbara Gleim (Cumberland) for their commitment to having this legislation adopted in Pennsylvania. “Representatives Keefer and Gleim have dirt tracks in their districts as do I,” added Rep. Maloney. “They understand the benefits of dirt track racing in their communities.”

“This USMA and MCP advocacy effort began several years ago. Our legislators are hearing from the racing industry,” stated Robert Johnson from the USMA/MCP. “We thank the legislators, law enforcement, and all officials who assisted us with this legislation.”

Act 91 of 2022 will take effect in 60 days.

The USMA is engaging with elected officials across several other key motorsports states to implement similar legislation.

USMA PR