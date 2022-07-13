Toyota Racing - Weekly Preview - 07.13.22

The NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series move to the lone stop this season at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, while the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series start their annual Western swing at Colorado’s Bandimere Speedway.

NASCAR National Series – NCS | NXS

Kyle Busch with impressive Loudon stats… Kyle Busch has incredible numbers at nearly every track on circuit and New Hampshire Motor Speedway is no exception. Busch has three Cup Series victories, six Xfinity Series wins and three Truck Series triumphs – which he delivered in consecutive fashion in 2009-2011.

Bell wants to be one spot better… Christopher Bell has an incredible track record at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and nearly added another victory to his resume last fall as he was chasing down the leader before the event was called early due to darkness. Bell has also won all three Xfinity Series starts at Loudon – including a victory at the track one season ago. Bell and Busch have combined to win the last five Xfinity Series races at New Hampshire for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Gibbs makes his track debut… Ty Gibbs still is making some firsts in his young Xfinity Series career as he is set for his Loudon track debut this weekend. Gibbs goes in with confidence as his crew chief Chris Gayle was on the pit box for Bell’s victory one season ago.

Bayne looks to get the elusive victory… Trevor Bayne has been impressive in his limited starts this season with Joe Gibbs Racing – scoring three top-five finishes in five starts, including a runner-up finish in his last outing at Nashville Superspeedway. The Tennessee-native scored his first top-five finish in the Xfinity Series at Loudon in 2010, driving a Toyota for Michael Waltrip Racing.

Griffith plans for a great home track race… Derek Griffith is back behind the wheel of the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra for Sam Hunt Racing in his first Xfinity Series start at his home track. Griffith is from Hudson, New Hampshire, which is about an hour from New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

NHRA – Top Fuel | Funny Car

Special track for Todd… Denver has some fond memories for former Funny Car champion J.R. Todd. Todd became the first African American driver to win in the Top Fuel class when he drove to the win in 2006, during his Rookie of the Year season. He also scored his first win for Kalitta Motorsports at the track in 2014.

Most recent to sweep the swing… Bandimere Speedway is the beginning of a three-week long Western swing for NHRA teams. Antron Brown was the most recent driver to sweep all three races on the West Coast in 2009.

TRD PR