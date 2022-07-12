Dye to Race Mark Martin Throwback

Daniel Dye Racing and Racing Dynamiks announced today that the duo will enter this weekend's Montana 200 with a classic throwback paint scheme. Dye will pilot a car that calls back to NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Mark Martin's time in ASA late model racing during the 1980s. Martin will serve as crew chief for Dye in this weekend's Montana 200 at Mission Valley Super Oval.



The white and red car will carry the familiar No. 43 that Daniel drives in ARCA Menards Series and super late model competition. The UBU Project, Race to Stop Suicide, Jeep Beach, Heise LED, and Solar-Fit will serve as primary partners for the Racing Dynamiks entry, owned and operated by Travis Sharpe.



"It's badass that Daniel and the team wanted to run a scheme that goes back to where it started for me," commented Mark Martin. "It will be extremely cool to see it on the race track with Daniel behind the wheel at Mission Valley this weekend. I expect us to be fast, and now we'll look fast too."



The 31st Annual Montana 200 will pay $10,000 to the winner and be broadcast live on Racing America for those with a subscription. Mission Valley Super Oval is located in Polson, Montana, and is 3/8-mile in length.



Daniel's No. 43 throwback car will also carry messaging for a brand new nationwide initiative that launches Saturday, July 16. The easy to remember phone number, 988, will connect individuals experiencing a mental health event to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.



"It's super cool to be able to run this scheme in honor of Mark Martin, especially having him as our crew chief for this weekend's race," said Daniel Dye. "Having The UBU Project, and the 988 lifeline number information on this car is special, to go alongside Race to Stop Suicide and all our great partners."



Race fans can enjoy two days of race action, including qualifying heats and support division features on Friday, with the Montana 200 on Saturday night. Tickets are available for purchase through the speedway website.



The latest information and updates on Daniel Dye can be found on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, as well as at danieldyeracing.com.

Daniel Dye PR